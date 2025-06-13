 Korean poll staffer detained for voting twice in snap election
Korean poll staffer detained for voting twice in snap election

Published: 13 Jun. 2025, 20:56
A female election worker in her 60s, surnamed Park, who was indicted and detained on charges of violating the Public Official Election Act on June 13, walks into Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul on June 1. [NEWS1]

A female election worker in her 60s was indicted and detained for allegedly casting two ballots — one using her husband’s ID — during early voting for the recent snap presidential election, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office announced Friday.
 
The woman, identified only by the surname Park, faces charges under the Public Official Election Act for casting a proxy vote at an early polling station in Daechi-dong, Gangnam District, on May 29. Prosecutors say she exploited her role as a voting staffer to manipulate the system, first voting under her husband’s name, then later casting a second ballot as herself. 
 

Investigators allege that Park used her husband’s resident registration card to access the identification device at the polling site and entered his signature into the electoral roll system. She was then issued a ballot in his name, which she filled out and submitted. She returned later that day to vote again — this time under her own identity. 
 
Prosecutors said Park’s actions were a clear violation of election law and added that authorities are pursuing the case with Park in detention. 
 
“We will do our utmost to maintain the prosecution and ensure that a sentence proportionate to the crime is delivered,” an official from the prosecution said. “We will respond strictly to any conduct that undermines the fairness of elections.”
 
The National Election Commission filed a complaint against Park for violating election law and has asked police to investigate whether her husband was complicit in attempting to interfere with the voting process.
 
The court issued a detention warrant for Park on June 1, citing concerns that she might destroy evidence or flee.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
