 Most Korean victims of Japanese forced mobilization said to be from South Jeolla
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Most Korean victims of Japanese forced mobilization said to be from South Jeolla

Published: 13 Jun. 2025, 18:41
Kim Han-soo, center, a Korean victim of Japan's wartime forced labor, speaks during a press conference in southern Seoul, in this file photo taken April 4, 2018, over damages suits seeking compensation from Japanese companies. [YONHAP]

Kim Han-soo, center, a Korean victim of Japan's wartime forced labor, speaks during a press conference in southern Seoul, in this file photo taken April 4, 2018, over damages suits seeking compensation from Japanese companies. [YONHAP]

 
Most of the Koreans who were forcibly mobilized by Japan to build military facilities on the Marshall Islands in the South Pacific during the 1910-45 colonial era were drafted from the southwestern province of South Jeolla, a civic group said Friday.
 
The group supporting the victims of forced mobilization by Imperial Japan made the revelation during a news conference in Gwangju, about 270 kilometers south of Seoul, disclosing the list of 640 Korean victims of forced mobilization.
 

Related Article

 
A Japanese expert on the issue, named Yasuto Takeuchi, said at the conference that his analysis of various Japanese government records showed 635 of the 640 victims were from South Jeolla. They included South Jeolla residents who were forcibly taken to Mili Atoll of the Marshall Islands to build an airstrip and other military facilities for Japanese troops.
 
The Sado Mine complex in Nigata Prefecture, Japan, on Nov. 24, 2024 [NEWS1]

The Sado Mine complex in Nigata Prefecture, Japan, on Nov. 24, 2024 [NEWS1]

 
Mili Atoll is where the Japanese military forcibly mobilized 800 Koreans as military personnel in 1942 to build military bases, including an airfield. Takeuchi said last year that 213 of 218 Koreans who died in Mili Atoll at that time were residents of South Jeolla.

Yonhap
tags forced labor japan korea

More in Social Affairs

Most Korean victims of Japanese forced mobilization said to be from South Jeolla

One worker dead, another injured after trench collapse in Seoul's Daechi-dong neighborhood

Jeju reaps rewards from ‘Tangerines’ tourism after Netflix hit

21 suspects referred to prosecutors for allegedly laundering $174 million through fake gift cards

Sejong warns residents to 'stay alert' as search for stabbing suspect enters fourth day

Related Stories

Appellate court overturns ruling against forced labor victims

Seoul court orders Japanese company to compensate Korean forced labor victim

Resolution on forced labor before summit with Japan: Official

Ministry's forced labor hearing degenerates into shouting match

Seoul court orders Japanese company to compensate forced labor victim's children
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)