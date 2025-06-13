Police investigate online threat to kill former President Yoon
Published: 13 Jun. 2025, 14:15
Police launched an investigation on Friday into an online threat to kill former President Yoon Suk Yeol.
At around 4 a.m. on Friday, a post was uploaded to the online community DC Inside that read, “I’m going to Acrovista to kill Yoon. Any last advice?”
Acrovista is the apartment complex in Seocho District, southern Seoul, where Yoon and his wife Kim Keon Hee reside after moving out of the presidential office in Yongsan following Yoon’s impeachment on April 4.
A citizen who saw the post reported it to police. The Jecheon Police Precinct in North Chungcheong said it received the report and has begun investigating.
Officers have requested that DC Inside preserve the post and are working to identify the author through IP address tracking.
“We plan to swiftly apprehend the author and determine the exact circumstances of the post,” police said. “We will respond strictly to online threats.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
