 Seoul train services disrupted after ladder truck topples onto power line


Published: 13 Jun. 2025, 10:33
 
A ladder truck collapses over the tracks between Gajwa Station and Sinchon Station on the Gyeongui-Jungang Line in western Seoul on Friday morning, suspending and delaying train operations. [YONHAP]

Train operations on Seoul’s Gyeongui–Jungang Line were suspended or delayed Friday morning after an overhead wire failure occurred around 8:19 a.m. between Gajwa and Sinchon Stations in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, according to the Korea Railroad Corporation (Korail) and fire authorities.
 
The disruption was caused by a ladder truck that toppled over near an apartment complex in Seodaemun, striking a nearby power supply line and cutting off electricity to the tracks.
 
As a result, train service — including some commuter trains and KTX high-speed rail — was affected between Seoul Station and Haengsin Station on both inbound and outbound tracks.
 
Korail said emergency crews were dispatched immediately and are working to restore service. 
 
“All KTX, intercity and commuter train operations have been suspended in the affected section. However, trains to and from Seoul Station and Yongsan Station are still operating,” a Korail official said, urging passengers to check the Korail Talk app or website before traveling.
 
Fire authorities are currently on-site implementing safety measures and carrying out recovery operations.
 
Passengers walk along the tracks after a crane truck accident halts the Gyeongui–Jungang Line service on the morning of June 13. [NEWS1]

A ladder truck collapses over the tracks between Gajwa Station and Sinchon Station on Gyeongui-Jungang line in western Seoul on Friday morning, suspending and delaying train operations. [YONHAP]

The Seoul Metropolitan Government also issued an emergency alert, stating that train traffic in both directions is suspended between Gajwa and Sinchon due to the crane accident.
 
Korail and related agencies are mobilizing all available resources to expedite repairs. The cause of the accident is under investigation.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]


