Suspected power issue disrupts Seoul’s Gyeongui–Jungang Line
Published: 13 Jun. 2025, 08:59
- YIM SEUNG-HYE
- [email protected]
Subway service on Seoul’s Gyeongui–Jungang Line was partially suspended Friday morning due to a suspected power supply issue, according to authorities.
Officials said they are investigating the cause as commuters experienced delays during peak morning hours.
