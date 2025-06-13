Korean conservatism needs a ‘foolish’ kind of integrity

Since the June 3 presidential election, Korea’s conservative bloc has been in steep decline. The People Power Party (PPP) shows no signs of meaningful self-reflection or recovery momentum. Aside from Kim Moon-soo’s deep bow of contrition, there has been little in the way of a genuine apology. Many conservative voters find this brazen lack of accountability hard to stomach.A dysfunctional conservative party is a loss not only for its supporters but for the nation. The saying “a bird flies with both wings” reflects a political truth: democracy functions best when ideological balance exists. Progressives must be kept in check by a viable conservative alternative. The pressing question is how the conservative camp can regain its footing and credibility.One answer might lie in the political legacy of the late President Roh Moo-hyun. Often dubbed a “fool” in political discourse, Roh famously ran for office in hostile territory for the Democratic Party — most notably in Busan, where he lost several times. Even after securing a seat in Seoul’s Jongno district in a by-election in 1998, he returned to Busan for the 2000 general election, only to be defeated again.It was not strategic, but it was principled. That stubborn dedication to ideals — even at personal cost — earned Roh the affectionate nickname “babo, Korean for "fool." His political style, grounded in conviction and a willingness to sacrifice, ultimately resonated with voters and propelled him to the presidency.Roh embraced the label. In a post-retirement interview, when asked about being called a fool, he said, “Of all my nicknames, that one is my favorite. I believe if politicians approached their work with a fool’s spirit, this country would be better off.”That spirit — one that places principle above convenience — is precisely what today’s conservative camp lacks.Had the PPP distanced itself early from former President Yoon Suk Yeol following his failed martial law attempt, the outcome of the election may have been different. Many warned that clinging to Yoon would alienate moderates. But the party chose short-term electoral calculations over constitutional responsibility. Instead of cutting ties with pro-martial law elements, the party prioritized appeasing its hardline base.This was not the first time PPP lawmakers opted for silence. When former party leader Lee Jun-seok was ousted, few spoke up. When his successor, Kim Gi-hyeon, was similarly forced out, again there was silence. Even when the party leadership attempted to secretly replace its own presidential candidate, Kim Moon-soo, with Han Duck-soo in the dead of night, the rank and file remained quiet. Silence, in politics, often amounts to tacit approval.During the past three years, the party failed to take a clear stance on major reform efforts such as labor, the pension and medical education. It appeared more fearful of presidential disfavor than of voter disillusionment. Rather than acting as an independent constitutional institution, the party seemed to function as a mere extension of executive power.In contrast, PPP Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo emerged with a clearer stance during the recent crises. He opposed martial law from the outset and voted in favor of Yoon’s impeachment. He also supported launching a special counsel investigation into the death of a Marine early on. After losing the PPP’s presidential primary, Ahn threw his support behind Kim Moon-soo, even joining the campaign trail without hesitation. He stood in contrast to figures like former Daegu mayor Hong Joon-pyo, who left the party, and former party leader Han Dong-hoon, who sought to sever ties with the Yoon cadre.This is not a call to valorize Ahn Cheol-soo or gloss over his political record. Rather, his actions serve as a reminder that conservatism, too, needs its fools — those who are willing to act on principle, even when it goes against the tide.Korea needs conservatives who can say no to power when it strays from public interest, and no to party lines when they defy common sense. It needs those willing to speak the truth rather than maintain political convenience. These so-called fools may one day restore the moral compass of the conservative camp.And when that happens, conservatism might finally get another chance.