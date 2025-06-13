NATO summit offers strategic opportunity for Korea’s new president

President Lee Jae-myung has yet to publicly confirm whether he will attend the NATO summit scheduled for June 24 and 25 in the Netherlands. While his participation in the Group of 7 summit in Canada from June 15 to 17 has been confirmed, internal debate within the new administration appears to be delaying the NATO decision. Officials aligned with a more autonomy-focused foreign policy reportedly remain wary, contrasting with those advocating a stronger alliance-oriented approach.Since 2022, NATO has invited Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand — known collectively as the “Indo-Pacific Four” — as observers, signaling a broader ambition to link Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific security concerns. Given the mounting global uncertainty following the launch of U.S. President Donald Trump’s second term and Korea’s own transition from the Yoon Suk Yeol to Lee Jae-myung administration, the NATO summit offers a crucial stage for diplomacy.From a national interest standpoint, attending the NATO summit is the right move. In multilateral diplomacy, presence matters. Korea’s absence would not only create missed opportunities but could also leave a negative impression on the international community. It risks reinforcing skepticism about Korea’s commitment to the liberal international order.Some in Lee’s camp argue that attending the summit may complicate efforts to recalibrate ties with China and Russia. However, the diplomatic and economic cost of absence likely outweighs such concerns. Refusing to participate in NATO’s outreach format — especially while European nations seek deeper cooperation with Korea on nuclear energy and defense — could undercut Seoul’s broader interests.For instance, with President Lee’s recent phone call with the Czech prime minister regarding nuclear cooperation, other European nations remain eager to explore similar deals. Countries like Poland, facing heightened security threats from Russia, have also expressed interest in Korean defense exports. NATO-related meetings offer a practical opportunity to advance these interests. A visit to the summit could enable President Lee to promote Korea’s nuclear and defense sectors in person — aligning with his emphasis on pragmatic diplomacy.Understandably, some within the administration favor caution, given past controversies. Former President Yoon’s blunt comments on China and Russia sparked diplomatic backlash. But Lee can avoid similar pitfalls by exercising quiet, focused diplomacy. So long as he refrains from provocative rhetoric, Russia is unlikely to interpret his NATO attendance as a hostile act.Reports suggest President Lee is leaning toward attending. With careful preparation, the summit could offer a valuable platform to expand Korea’s diplomatic space while reinforcing its global credibility.