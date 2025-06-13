Rushed bill to abolish Prosecution Service raises concerns over due process
Published: 13 Jun. 2025, 00:00
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
If passed, the bills would end the institutional form of the prosecution service that has existed since the enactment of the Prosecutors’ Office Act in 1949. This would not be a routine administrative reshuffle but a foundational transformation of Korea’s criminal justice system. Without sufficient public debate and social consensus, such a move risks lacking legitimacy.
The sponsoring lawmakers have called for the bill to pass within three months. But the scale and gravity of the reform require a more measured approach.
A compromise brokered by then-Speaker Park Byeong-seok limited the prosecution’s investigative powers to corruption and economic crimes, transferring other investigative functions to the police. During the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, the prosecution’s role expanded again via executive order, reigniting political controversy.
Now, with the Lee Jae-myung administration newly in office, some ruling party lawmakers are moving quickly to revive the dismantling agenda. But the timing and manner raise procedural concerns.
Even after winning the presidency, the Democratic Party must avoid unilateral legislative moves, especially on matters of such significance. The current proposal is not an official party platform and was introduced without consultation with the executive branch. President Lee has yet to nominate a justice minister, who would be central to any prosecution reform effort.
Criticism is also emerging within the ruling camp. Some lawmakers have noted that their colleagues are still acting “like opposition lawmakers or civic activists,” neglecting the policy coordination expected of a governing party.
The proposed framework would divide investigative authority among three agencies: the new investigation unit, the police’s National Office of Investigation, and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials. Even with legal distinctions between jurisdictions, on-the-ground confusion is likely. The chaotic handling of last year’s martial law investigation already revealed the limitations of fragmented investigative authority.
President Lee declared in his inaugural address that he would be “a president who ends divisive politics.” To fulfill that promise, he and his party must engage not only supporters but also critics in open, future-oriented discussions.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
