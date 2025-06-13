When we tire of the world’s greed

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

In times of weariness with the world’s insatiable greed, poet Park No-hae’s collection "Another Way" (2014) offers quiet refuge. Composed during his journeys to remote East Asian villages, the poems reflect a life defined not by abundance but by grace, simplicity and dignity.Park writes in “The Women of Ladakh”: “This year’s potato harvest is poor, but the women of Ladakh do not despair. / Even as they carry heavy loads up steep fields, / they sing and chat with voices light as girls’. / ‘There are good times and bad times. / In a good year, we give generously, / in a bad year, we lean on each other. / We simply love and smile.’”It is this acceptance and joy that defines the people Park encountered. In “The Gait of a Kalasha Woman,” he observes: “Though they work hard in rugged terrain, they move with upright, measured steps / as if they carried the world itself, / never losing their grace.”The poetry reveals a worldview in which poverty does not equate to misery, and hardship does not erode beauty. In “Gathered in the Yard,” a farmer’s quiet philosophy offers a counterpoint to the competitive world: “I hope my child grows up to be a Ladakh farmer. / Farming may tire the body, / but we cannot live burdened by the pain of stepping on others. / I want him to live with peace in his heart.”The poet’s verses trace not just the people but their rituals and inner worlds. In one moment of particular serenity, he describes a girl reading among the wheat fields in “Reading While Walking Through the Wheat Fields”: “At dusk, under soft sunlight, / Nubia, 15, feeds grass to her donkey / and walks between rows of wheat reading aloud. / The scent of wildflowers, the breath of young wheat, and birdsong / blend quietly into the soundscape of her voice. / She steps into her book, reading life, reading the world, / tracing the secret words of light written inside her / with the movement of her body.”Through these portraits, Park sketches a sacred life built not on what one owns, but on what one honors. As he writes in another poem, true creativity lies in making a rich life from the simplest things — and transforming hardship into grace remains the highest art of living.