Landers pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun signs 2-yr extension

SSG Landers pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun signed a two-year contract extension Friday, likely ensuring that he will finish his career with the only Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) franchise he has known for nearly two decades.The Landers said Kim, 36, agreed to a new two-year deal worth 3.6 billion won ($2.6 million) - with 3 billion won in total guaranteed salary and 600 million won in incentives.Kim is currently in the final season of his four-year deal worth 15.1 billion won, signed prior to the 2022 season after ending a two-year stint with the St. Louis Cardinals. It was the largest contract in KBO history at the time.Kim made his KBO debut in 2007 as an 18-year-old out of high school when the Landers were called the SK Wyverns under different ownership. He played for them until 2019 before signing with the Cardinals. Kim then rejoined the KBO franchise in 2022 after they had become the Landers.Kim captured the KBO regular-season MVP award in 2008 after leading the league with 16 wins and 150 strikeouts, and finishing second with a 2.39 ERA.Kim has won five Korean Series titles with the Wyverns/Landers franchise - 2007, 2008, 2010, 2018 and 2022. Even though Kim is a starter, he recorded the saves in the title-clinching games in 2010, 2018 and 2022 Korean Series.Widely considered one of the top starting pitchers of his generation, Kim has a 174-104 career record with a 3.35 ERA over 2,249 innings, along with 1,953 strikeouts. On the KBO's all-time list, Kim is third in wins, third in strikeouts and fourth in innings pitched.He has finished in the top 10 in wins nine times, in ERA seven times and in strikeouts six times.In 2025, Kim is 4-6 with a 3.91 ERA in 13 starts, with 71 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings.The Landers said Kim is determined to reach his 200th career win in a Landers uniform and the club wanted to help him realize that goal."As our franchise star, Kim Kwang-hyun has been a great pitcher who has also played an important role off the field with his dedication and leadership," the Landers said in a statement. "We will offer our full support for Kim so that he can continue to impress our fans over the next two years. We think he should be able to get to 200 wins within two years."Though he will be 38 by the end of the new contract, Kim hinted Friday he wants to pitch beyond that point."Ever since I made my debut in 2007, 200 wins have always been my goal," he said. "I signed for two years because I wanted to stay on my toes, and I will push myself even harder to accomplish my goal within this time frame. And after that, I will sit down with the club and assess my value again."At a press conference before a home game against the Lotte Giants at Incheon SSG Landers Field in Incheon, west of Seoul, on Friday, Kim reiterated his desire to reach the 200-win milestone as a Lander."I've never once thought about playing for another team," Kim said. "When I was with the Cardinals, my teammate Adam Wainwright kept saying he wanted to retire after winning 200 games, and he did just that. After seeing that, I was inspired to do the same with SSG."The Landers are scheduled to move into a new dome, currently under construction, in 2028, and Kim said he wants to make it the first year of his new deal after the one he signed Friday."Once my contract expires, we will move into a new home, and I want to help the team do well there," Kim said. "I'd love to sign another contract after this one."Yonhap