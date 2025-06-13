 Google Cloud outage hits platforms including Spotify, Discord
Published: 13 Jun. 2025, 09:37
Spotify's logo is seen on a beach during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in Cannes, France, June 20, 2023. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Spotify's logo is seen on a beach during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in Cannes, France, June 20, 2023. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Multiple platforms, including music streaming service Spotify and instant messaging platform Discord, were down for tens of thousands of users on Thursday after an outage at Alphabet's Google Cloud.
 
Google Cloud said on its status page that multiple products were experiencing varying levels of service impact.
 

"Our engineers are continuing to mitigate the issue and we have confirmation that the issue is recovered in some locations," Google Cloud said. It added that it could not say when the issue would be fully resolved.
 
There were more than 10,000 incidents of people reporting problems with Google Cloud and more than 44,000 reports on Spotify around 2:46 p.m. in the United States, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.
 
Users in the United States also reported more than 4,000 incidents each with Google Meet and Google search engine, while there were more than 8,000 reports on the messaging platform Discord.
 
Discord could not be immediately reached. Spotify did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
 
Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The actual number of affected users may vary.

Reuters
