Israel has killed Iran's Revolutionary Guards Chief, Iran's state TV reports

Iranian state media confirmed on Friday the killing of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Commander Hossein Salami in an Israeli strike.Nuclear scientists Fereydoun Abbasi-Davani and Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi were also killed, the state media added.The state media also announced that there's "no sign of nuclear contamination" following an Israeli attack on the Natanz nuclear site.Israel's ambassador to the United Nations said late on Thursday that Israel has an ongoing dialogue with the United States, but its determination to strike Iran was an independent Israeli decision.When asked in a CNN interview if Israel expected the United States to assist Israel in case of an Iranian response, Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon said: "Don't think we should go into speculation."Israel said it struck Iran early Friday morning.Reuters