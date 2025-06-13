 Israel has killed Iran's Revolutionary Guards Chief, Iran's state TV reports
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Israel has killed Iran's Revolutionary Guards Chief, Iran's state TV reports

Published: 13 Jun. 2025, 11:29 Updated: 13 Jun. 2025, 11:32
Iranian state media confirmed on June 13, the killing of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Commander Hossein Salami in an Israeli strike. In this file photo, Salami speaks during a funeral ceremony in Shiraz, Iran October 29, 2022. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Iranian state media confirmed on June 13, the killing of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Commander Hossein Salami in an Israeli strike. In this file photo, Salami speaks during a funeral ceremony in Shiraz, Iran October 29, 2022. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

This photo, released by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps via the official Sepah News Telegram channel on June 13, shows onlookers and rescue teams in front of a building that caught fire following an Israeli strike on the Iranian capital, Tehran, early that morning. [AFP/YONHAP]

This photo, released by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps via the official Sepah News Telegram channel on June 13, shows onlookers and rescue teams in front of a building that caught fire following an Israeli strike on the Iranian capital, Tehran, early that morning. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
Iranian state media confirmed on Friday the killing of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Commander Hossein Salami in an Israeli strike.
 
Nuclear scientists Fereydoun Abbasi-Davani and Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi were also killed, the state media added. 
 
The state media also announced that there's "no sign of nuclear contamination" following an Israeli attack on the Natanz nuclear site.  
 
Israel's ambassador to the United Nations said late on Thursday that Israel has an ongoing dialogue with the United States, but its determination to strike Iran was an independent Israeli decision.
 
When asked in a CNN interview if Israel expected the United States to assist Israel in case of an Iranian response, Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon said: "Don't think we should go into speculation."
 
Israel said it struck Iran early Friday morning. 
 
People gather in the street in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, in Tehran, Iran, June 13. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

People gather in the street in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, in Tehran, Iran, June 13. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

This photo, released by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps via the official Sepah News Telegram channel on June 13, shows onlookers and rescue teams in front of a building that caught fire following an Israeli strike on the Iranian capital, Tehran, early that morning. [AFP/YONHAP]

This photo, released by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps via the official Sepah News Telegram channel on June 13, shows onlookers and rescue teams in front of a building that caught fire following an Israeli strike on the Iranian capital, Tehran, early that morning. [AFP/YONHAP]

People gather in the street in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, in Tehran, Iran, June 13. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

People gather in the street in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, in Tehran, Iran, June 13. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

This image grab from a video released by the Israeli Government Press Office shows Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announcing the launch of a targeted military operation against Iran in a video statement on June 13. [AFP/YONHAP]

This image grab from a video released by the Israeli Government Press Office shows Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announcing the launch of a targeted military operation against Iran in a video statement on June 13. [AFP/YONHAP]


Reuters
tags israel iran nuclear

More in World

Oil jumps more than 7% as Israel strikes Iran, rattling investors

Israel has killed Iran's Revolutionary Guards Chief, Iran's state TV reports

Israel attacks Iran's capital with explosions booming across Tehran

Deadly Air India crash deepens Boeing’s mounting troubles just months after Jeju Air disaster

Google Cloud outage hits platforms including Spotify, Discord

Related Stories

South Korean gov't to strengthen monitoring of economic fallout in wake of Iran's attack on Israel

Young Koreans flock to 'gold vending machines' as prices soar

Koreans in Israel, Lebanon urged to leave as Middle East tensions flare

Emergency plan needed for a new Mideast crisis

Israel attacks Iran's capital with explosions booming across Tehran
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)