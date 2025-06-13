Israel has killed Iran's Revolutionary Guards Chief, Iran's state TV reports

Iranian state media confirmed on June 13, the killing of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Commander Hossein Salami in an Israeli strike. In this file photo, Salami speaks during a funeral ceremony in Shiraz, Iran October 29, 2022. [REUTERS/YONHAP]
This photo, released by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps via the official Sepah News Telegram channel on June 13, shows onlookers and rescue teams in front of a building that caught fire following an Israeli strike on the Iranian capital, Tehran, early that morning. [AFP/YONHAP]
Iranian state media confirmed on Friday the killing of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Commander Hossein Salami in an Israeli strike.
Nuclear scientists Fereydoun Abbasi-Davani and Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi were also killed, the state media added.
The state media also announced that there's "no sign of nuclear contamination" following an Israeli attack on the Natanz nuclear site.
Israel's ambassador to the United Nations said late on Thursday that Israel has an ongoing dialogue with the United States, but its determination to strike Iran was an independent Israeli decision.
When asked in a CNN interview if Israel expected the United States to assist Israel in case of an Iranian response, Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon said: "Don't think we should go into speculation."
Israel said it struck Iran early Friday morning.
People gather in the street in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, in Tehran, Iran, June 13. [REUTERS/YONHAP]
People gather in the street in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, in Tehran, Iran, June 13. [REUTERS/YONHAP]
This image grab from a video released by the Israeli Government Press Office shows Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announcing the launch of a targeted military operation against Iran in a video statement on June 13. [AFP/YONHAP]
