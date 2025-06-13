 Tesla to take Japan virtual power plant business nationwide, Nikkei reports
Published: 13 Jun. 2025, 09:37
Arthur Maltin, a test driver with The Dawn Project, hits a crash dummy as it crosses the road during a safety test on a Tesla Model Y’s self-driving feature at a protest against Tesla robotaxis, ahead of the Tesla robotaxis' official services in Austin, Texas, United States, June 12. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Tesla will expand its virtual power plant business in Japan by providing free storage batteries to companies and remotely managing them to help balance energy supply and demand, Nikkei reported on Friday.
 
The EV maker will expand the business in collaboration with leasing firm Fuyo General Lease and energy company Global Engineering, the Japanese media outlet said.
 

