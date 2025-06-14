 OpenAI apologizes, offers compensation for 15-hour ChatGPT service outage
Published: 14 Jun. 2025, 12:03
The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying output from ChatGPT. [AP/YONHAP]

OpenAI issued a formal apology following a global outage of its ChatGPT services earlier this week and said it would offer compensation to paid users.
 
“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience,” the company wrote in an email sent to users on Saturday. The email explained that the disruption occurred between 3:36 p.m. on June 10 and 7 a.m. on June 11 in Korea, during which both ChatGPT and API services experienced increased error rates.

The company attributed the incident to a system update that temporarily severed connections to a significant number of servers, reducing its processing capacity. OpenAI said the affected servers have since been fully restored.
 
It added that paid ChatGPT users will receive further details about compensation by early July.
 
South Korea has the second-highest number of ChatGPT paid subscribers in the world, following the United States.

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
