Korean chip suppliers hopeful on Nintendo Switch 2's first week sales
Published: 14 Jun. 2025, 08:00
Nintendo announced on Wednesday that global sales of the Switch 2, released on June 5, surpassed 3.5 million units within four days. This far exceeds the 2.7 million units the first-generation Switch sold in its first month in 2017, setting a new record for fastest sales.
In the United States, traffic surged so heavily during online preorders that some websites became temporarily unavailable. In Korea, supply shortages have led to resale markups of between 50,000 and 100,000 won ($37 and $74).
In Korea, the Switch 2 is priced at 648,000 won, compared to 360,000 won for the original Switch when it launched domestically in 2017.
The unexpected boom is injecting energy into Korea’s semiconductor sector.
The benefits go beyond revenue. Securing a major contract from a global gaming company like Nintendo is an opportunity for Samsung Foundry to demonstrate its technological competitiveness and reliability to potential clients. For Samsung, which has struggled to attract new customers in its foundry business, the deal is a much-needed breakthrough.
SK hynix is also gaining from the launch. The Switch 2 reportedly uses 12GB of LPDDR5 DRAM and 256GB of NAND flash storage supplied by SK hynix. Although the unit price for these components is not high, overall sales volume will drive up memory chip shipments in tandem.
One potential variable is U.S. trade policy. According to Bloomberg, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa said that pricing in the U.S. could be adjusted depending on future market conditions.
The Switch 2 currently retails for $449.99 in the United States. Industry observers warn that prices could rise by 7 to 8 percent, or up to 30 percent in the worst-case scenario, potentially dampening consumer demand.
