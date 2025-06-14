 Making BTS great again? Jungkook's political fashion faux pas triggers public apology
Making BTS great again? Jungkook's political fashion faux pas triggers public apology

Published: 14 Jun. 2025, 09:26 Updated: 14 Jun. 2025, 10:21
Jungkook of BTS is seen wearing a controversial cap on Thursday during a rehearsal for BTS member J-Hope’s encore world tour concert, Hope on the Stage Final, at Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Jungkook of BTS issued a public apology on Saturday after facing backlash for wearing a cap bearing a politically sensitive slogan during a concert rehearsal.
 
“I sincerely apologize for the disappointment and discomfort caused by the phrase written on the hat I wore during today’s rehearsal,” Jungkook wrote on the fan communication platform Weverse early Saturday morning.
 

“I take responsibility for my lack of awareness in wearing it without fully recognizing the historical and political implications of the phrase and causing disappointment and hurt. I am truly sorry.”
 
The controversy began on Thursday during a rehearsal for BTS member J-Hope’s encore world tour concert, "Hope on the Stage Final," held at Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi. Jungkook, who was scheduled to appear as a special guest, was seen wearing a cap bearing the phrase “Make Tokyo Great Again.”
 
A variation of U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan “Make America Great Again,” the phrase has been modified for use by far-right political figures in Japan, and elsewhere. In this context, it is seen as glorifying Japan’s imperial past and could evoke painful memories of the country’s colonial rule over Korea from 1910 to 1945.
 
Following Jungkook’s appearance, the cap quickly sold out online, further intensifying the controversy.
 
“There is no excuse, regardless of the reason. I was careless and at fault. From now on, I will think more deeply and act more responsibly,” the artist added. The cap had already been disposed of, he said.  
 
Jungkook was discharged from mandatory military service on June 11.

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
