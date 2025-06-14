 Kim Jong-un calls to bolster production of new artillery shells for modern warfare
Published: 14 Jun. 2025, 11:11
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un, left, inspects a munitions factory the previous day to review the state of the production of artillery shells in the first half, in a photo carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on June 14. [KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called for expanding the production of a new type of artillery shell for modern warfare, Pyongyang's state media reported Saturday, amid deepening military cooperation between the North and Russia.
 
Kim made the remarks during his inspection of a major munitions industry enterprise the previous day, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, without disclosing other details.

During the visit to the munitions factory, Kim reviewed the production of shells, production capacity and modernization work in the first half of the year.
 
Kim called for further expanding and reinforcing the production capacity in order to "satisfy all the requirements of the national defense strategy and increase the output of new-type powerful shells to meet the requirements of modern warfare," the KCNA said in an English-language statement.
 
He also stressed the need to enhance the level of an unmanned production process to increase the production of new shells.
 
His remarks came as North Korea has provided troops, containers of artillery shells and other military equipment to Russia to support its war against Ukraine.
 
During a visit to munitions factories last month, Kim called for expanding the production of shells in a bid to bolster the country's combat power.

Yonhap
