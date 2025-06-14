President's son to marry amid digital wedding invitation controversy
Published: 14 Jun. 2025, 15:05
The eldest son of President Lee Jae-myung is set to be married on Saturday in a private ceremony.
The presidential office announced on Friday that the wedding will be a family event attended only by close relatives and friends, and that floral wreaths or congratulatory stands will not be accepted.
Although the ceremony is intended to be an intimate event, some figures from the ruling Democratic Party, including its leadership, are expected to attend. Reports indicate that invitations were extended to all Democratic Party lawmakers.
Ahead of the ceremony, a digital wedding invitation — allegedly belonging to the president’s son, Lee Dong-ho — circulated online. The mobile invitation included only basic information such as the couple’s names, wedding date, a bank account number to send cash gifts to and an RSVP option, but did not include any photos of the bride or groom.
Lawmakers from the People Power Party called for an investigation into the circulating invitation. Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon on Wednesday said, “The wedding invitation includes a bank account under the name of Lee Dong-ho, and anyone can send a congratulatory gift.”
“I do not believe the president personally instructed his son to ask for money. The presidential office must immediately investigate the situation, and if the invitation is fake, it should take prompt corrective measures.”
Security concerns have also surfaced ahead of the ceremony.
Seoul Seongbuk Police on Tuesday detained a man in his 50s after he posted a threat online targeting the president’s family. The suspect admitted to writing the message but claimed he had no intention of carrying it out.
He apologized through social media on Thursday, saying, “I apologize for carelessly uploading a satirical post about the wedding. I will not carry out any attack, so I hope Mr. Dong-ho enjoys a beautiful and happy wedding with his family.”
