 President's son to marry amid digital wedding invitation controversy
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

President's son to marry amid digital wedding invitation controversy

Published: 14 Jun. 2025, 15:05
President Lee Jae-myung and first lady Kim Hye-kyung attend the 21st presidential inauguration ceremony held at the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul, on June 4. [JOONGANG ILBO]

President Lee Jae-myung and first lady Kim Hye-kyung attend the 21st presidential inauguration ceremony held at the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul, on June 4. [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
The eldest son of President Lee Jae-myung is set to be married on Saturday in a private ceremony.
 
The presidential office announced on Friday that the wedding will be a family event attended only by close relatives and friends, and that floral wreaths or congratulatory stands will not be accepted.
 

Related Article

Although the ceremony is intended to be an intimate event, some figures from the ruling Democratic Party, including its leadership, are expected to attend. Reports indicate that invitations were extended to all Democratic Party lawmakers.
 
Ahead of the ceremony, a digital wedding invitation — allegedly belonging to the president’s son, Lee Dong-ho — circulated online. The mobile invitation included only basic information such as the couple’s names, wedding date, a bank account number to send cash gifts to and an RSVP option, but did not include any photos of the bride or groom.
 
Lawmakers from the People Power Party called for an investigation into the circulating invitation. Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon on Wednesday said, “The wedding invitation includes a bank account under the name of Lee Dong-ho, and anyone can send a congratulatory gift.”
 
“I do not believe the president personally instructed his son to ask for money. The presidential office must immediately investigate the situation, and if the invitation is fake, it should take prompt corrective measures.”
 
Security concerns have also surfaced ahead of the ceremony.
 
Seoul Seongbuk Police on Tuesday detained a man in his 50s after he posted a threat online targeting the president’s family. The suspect admitted to writing the message but claimed he had no intention of carrying it out.
 
He apologized through social media on Thursday, saying, “I apologize for carelessly uploading a satirical post about the wedding. I will not carry out any attack, so I hope Mr. Dong-ho enjoys a beautiful and happy wedding with his family.”
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags President Lee Jae-myung Korea

More in Politics

President's son to marry amid digital wedding invitation controversy

Lee stresses commitment to protecting public safety, peace

Lee to hold 1st meeting with EU leaders during G7 summit

Pro-Lee lawmaker elected new floor leader of ruling party

President Lee accepts resignation of senior civil affairs secretary

Related Stories

President Lee leaves home, visits Seoul National Cemetery — in pictures

New Korean president vows to pursue 'pragmatic' foreign policy based on alliance with U.S.

Newly-elected president's oldest pal reflects on a lifetime of friendship

Lee declares 'all-out war on recession' with first executive order

Overlapping presidential security details clash at inauguration
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)