KMA urges caution as two low-intensity earthquakes shake Yeongdeok County
Published: 14 Jun. 2025, 17:10
Two minor earthquakes were recorded near Yeongdeok County in North Gyeongsang on Saturday, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
The first quake, with a magnitude of 2.0, occurred at 12:22 p.m. about 21 kilometers north of Yeongdeok. It was followed by a second, slightly stronger quake with a magnitude of 2.3 at 1:58 p.m., roughly 22 kilometers north of the county.
The depths of the epicenters were estimated at 12 kilometers and 11 kilometers, respectively.
The KMA said that some residents near the epicenter may have felt seismic shaking.
The instrumental intensity of the second quake was measured at level 3 in Yeongdeok and level 2 in nearby Yeongyang and Cheongsong counties in North Gyeongsang.
An instrumental intensity level of 3 indicates shaking strong enough to be clearly felt indoors — especially on upper floors of buildings— and may cause stationary vehicles to sway slightly. A level 2 suggests light shaking, typically noticeable only to a few people in quiet conditions or on higher floors.
The weather agency has urged residents to remain cautious.
YONHAP,WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
