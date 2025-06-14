 KMA urges caution as two low-intensity earthquakes shake Yeongdeok County
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

KMA urges caution as two low-intensity earthquakes shake Yeongdeok County

Published: 14 Jun. 2025, 17:10
A portal site shows a magnitude 2.3 earthquake occurred in Yeongdeok County, North Gyeongsang, on Saturday. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A portal site shows a magnitude 2.3 earthquake occurred in Yeongdeok County, North Gyeongsang, on Saturday. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Two minor earthquakes were recorded near Yeongdeok County in North Gyeongsang on Saturday, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
 
The first quake, with a magnitude of 2.0, occurred at 12:22 p.m. about 21 kilometers north of Yeongdeok. It was followed by a second, slightly stronger quake with a magnitude of 2.3 at 1:58 p.m., roughly 22 kilometers north of the county.
 

Related Article

The depths of the epicenters were estimated at 12 kilometers and 11 kilometers, respectively.
 
The KMA said that some residents near the epicenter may have felt seismic shaking.
 
The instrumental intensity of the second quake was measured at level 3 in Yeongdeok and level 2 in nearby Yeongyang and Cheongsong counties in North Gyeongsang.
 
An instrumental intensity level of 3 indicates shaking strong enough to be clearly felt indoors — especially on upper floors of buildings— and may cause stationary vehicles to sway slightly. A level 2 suggests light shaking, typically noticeable only to a few people in quiet conditions or on higher floors.
 
The weather agency has urged residents to remain cautious.

YONHAP,WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
tags Earthquake Yeongdeok

More in Social Affairs

KMA urges caution as two low-intensity earthquakes shake Yeongdeok County

Isolation, seclusion as a 'new normal': Does Korea need a loneliness minister?

'Date passbooks' a uniquely Korean marriage of modern love and mobile banking

Drunk driving suspected after ladder truck halts Seoul rail

Korean poll worker charged with voting twice in snap election

Related Stories

Public worker collapses in Yeongdeok while supporting North Gyeongsang wildfire relief efforts

Three die as aged care facility evacuation ends in disaster

Wildfire in North Gyeongsang put out after 51 hours

4.0 magnitude earthquake hits Gyeongju

2.9 magnitude aftershock reported following Goesan quake
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)