Kim Ha-seong's rehab from shoulder injury stalled by hamstring issue

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Kim Ha-seong has had his rehab from a shoulder injury put on hold due to a hamstring problem.Rays manager Kevin Cash told reporters before facing the New York Mets at Citi Field in New York on Friday (local time) that Kim had been pulled off his rehab assignment the previous day due to right hamstring tightness.Kim, who signed with the Rays in February, had been trying to make his way back from shoulder surgery he had in October last year while with the San Diego Padres.Kim began his minor-league rehab stint on May 26. For position players, those rehab assignments can last a maximum 20 days, and Kim's was scheduled to end Saturday, which then would have him lined up for a return to Major League Baseball as early as Monday.Players who have to rehabilitate in the minors longer must sit out for five days and receive a new 20-day period. Kim is now expected to use that mandatory five-day break to address his hamstring issue and resume his shoulder rehab afterward.In 12 games with the Rays' Triple-A club, Durham Bulls, Kim is batting .211/.347/.263 with two doubles, four RBIs and two steals. The versatile infielder has started four games at second base and two games at shortstop, while playing six other games as designated hitter.Kim made his big league debut in 2021 after seven years in the Korea Baseball Organization and enjoyed his best season in 2023, when he became the first Asian-born infielder to capture a Gold Glove for his defensive excellence. In that same season, Kim also set career highs with 17 home runs, 60 RBIs, 38 steals and an on-base plus slugging (OPS) of .749.He was the Padres' primary shortstop in 2024, but his defense slipped from his lofty 2023 heights. At the plate, Kim finished with 11 homers, 47 RBIs, 22 steals and a .700 OPS in 121 games before suffering a shoulder injury in August.Once he regains his form, Kim is expected to pair his quality defense with solid offensive production.Yonhap