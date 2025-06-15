 Gold surges toward all-time high amid Israel, Iran conflict
Published: 15 Jun. 2025, 17:26
As Israel’s airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities were met with Iran's retaliatory missile attacks, investors rushed to defensive assets, sending gold prices surging toward record highs. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, gold futures for the nearest delivery traded at $3,457 per ounce as of 3:18 p.m. on June 13, up 1.6 percent from the previous session. The price is once again edging toward the all-time high of $3,500 per ounce, last reached on April 22. In this picture taken on June 15, a staff member displays a gold bar at the GoldPang flagship store in Jongno, central Seoul. [NEWS1]
 
 
 
Gold surges toward all-time high amid Israel, Iran conflict

