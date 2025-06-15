 Mizuno celebrates 40th anniversary of iconic boots with pop-up at Shinsegae Department Store
Published: 15 Jun. 2025, 17:18
Shinsegae Department Store announced on June 15 that it is hosting a pop-up store in collaboration with global sports brand Mizuno to mark the 40th anniversary of the iconic Morelia football boots. The event is being held on the eighth floor of its Gangnam branch and will run through June 26. First introduced in 1985, the Morelia was designed to deliver a barefoot-like feel with lightweight construction and supple leather — qualities that quickly earned it a cult following among professional and amateur players alike. [NEWS1]
 
