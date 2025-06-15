 Samsung's Galaxy S25 to be official audio guide device at Amsterdam's Van Gogh Museum
Samsung's Galaxy S25 to be official audio guide device at Amsterdam's Van Gogh Museum

Published: 15 Jun. 2025, 16:35
Samsung Electronics announced on June 15 that it has entered into a three-year partnership with the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, under which the museum will replace its current audio guide devices with the Samsung Galaxy S25, offering visitors enhanced visual and audio experiences. This photo shows the Galaxy S25 in use as an audio guide device at the Van Gogh Museum. [YONHAP]

Samsung's Galaxy S25 to be official audio guide device at Amsterdam's Van Gogh Museum

