Controversial hat worn by BTS's Jungkook sells out
Published: 15 Jun. 2025, 14:35 Updated: 15 Jun. 2025, 16:33
- YIM SEUNG-HYE
BTS’s Jungkook may have issued a swift apology and binned the controversial hat he wore at J-Hope’s concert rehearsal, but that didn’t stop fans from snatching it up. The black cap, emblazoned with the politically sensitive slogan “Make Tokyo Great Again," sparked backlash for its right-wing associations, yet quickly sold out after Jungkook was seen wearing it.
The singer addressed the backlash on Saturday, a day after the show, acknowledging that the phrase printed on the hat had caused “disappointment and discomfort” among fans.
The phrase, which echoes U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan and has been used by Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, drew criticism for appearing to glorify Japan’s imperial past. Despite the uproar, the ¥13,200 cap ($91.60) from Japanese brand Basicks flew off the shelves, with the company later issuing its own apology.
The brand also issued a statement via Instagram, clarifying that the slogan was not meant to convey any political message.
“We apologize to those who were made uncomfortable,” the company wrote. “The design simply reflects our hope for the Tokyo fashion scene to flourish.”
The controversy began on Thursday during a rehearsal for J-Hope’s encore world tour concert, "Hope on the Stage Final," held at Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi. Jungkook, who was scheduled to appear as a special guest, was seen wearing the cap.
“There is no excuse, regardless of the reason. I was careless and at fault. From now on, I will think more deeply and act more responsibly,” the artist added. The cap had already been disposed of, he said.
Jungkook was discharged from mandatory military service on June 11.
