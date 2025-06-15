Lee to embark on 1st diplomatic trip as president to G7 summit in Canada
Published: 15 Jun. 2025, 15:34
-
- SARAH KIM
- [email protected]
President Lee Jae-myung will depart on Monday for a three-day trip to Canada in his first overseas engagement since taking office to attend the Group of 7, or G7, summit, where he will address issues including the diversification of energy supply chains and AI integration.
National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said in a press briefing at the Yongsan presidential office on Sunday that Lee and first lady Kim Hye-kyung will depart for Calgary to attend the G7 summit for their debut in multilateral diplomacy and hold bilateral talks with countries invited to the gathering.
Wi said that Lee's trip will be an "opportunity to actively pursue practical diplomacy based on the restoration of the areas of democracy, diplomacy, economy and trade."
With tariff negotiations and security matters looming in the backdrop, Lee is expected to meet in person U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba for the first time at the G7 gathering after talking to both leaders on the phone following his inauguration as president.
Wi said Seoul is "currently coordinating the schedule for bilateral meetings with several countries" without specifying further.
Lee will attend an official dinner reception hosted by Canada on Monday. On Tuesday, Lee will travel to the summit's location, Kananaskis in Alberta. Lee will attend an official welcome ceremony, take a commemorative photo and attend an expanded session.
The expanded session, held over lunch, will focus on the theme of energy security. Lee will deliver two speeches addressing topics such as the diversification of energy supply chains and AI integration.
Lee is expected to present Korea's "efforts and vision for cooperation to stabilize energy systems and supply chains, explain Korea's role in building a stable global AI ecosystem and spread the benefits of AI innovation," according to Wi.
Wi said that the trip comes at the invitation of Canada and reflects that the G7 has "high expectations for Korea, an economic powerhouse that has demonstrated the strength of its democracy, and for its newly launched government."
He said the trip symbolized that a "democratic Korea is back" after the crisis following ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration last December. He said it signals the resumption of summit diplomacy following a six-month hiatus, putting into practice the Lee administration's pragmatic diplomacy for national interest and bilateral engagements on key issues.
"By resuming summit diplomacy with major countries that drive the global economy," Wi said, "we can now fully pursue practical diplomacy to protect our national interests amid the major changes in the global economic and security environment."
He said that through engaging with the leaders of the United States, Japan and others, Korea strives to "seek solutions to current economic and trade issues, such as tariffs."
"Currently, there are pending issues between Korea and the United States, including tariffs and security-related issues, and the president's position is to resolve the pending issues through close consultation with the United States," a presidential official said.
The official said working-level consultations are taking over the tariff issue and if the Korean and U.S. presidents hold their first meeting, it could "provide momentum to drive these working-level negotiations."
Regarding the possibility of a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is expected to attend the summit, the official said that "there may be an opportunity to meet and talk with the president" and that Seoul is "making preparations for this."
Amid reports that G7 countries are increasing scrutiny over an assertive China, the official said, "We are trying to improve and lead the Korea-China relationship in a positive direction, but if there are different opinions on issues such as trade or security, we will discuss and adjust accordingly, and proceed while coordinating with our allies like the United States and like-minded countries to the extent necessary."
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the G7 summit, bringing together the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, along with the EU, to discuss global political and economic issues.
Canada confirmed that the leaders of Korea, Ukraine, Mexico, India, Australia, Brazil and United Arab Emirates are among those invited to attend.
BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)