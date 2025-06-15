Lee appoints deputy national security advisers ahead of G7 summit

President Lee Jae-myung has appointed new deputy national security advisers, the presidential office said Sunday, ahead of his first overseas trip to attend the Group of 7 (G7) summit in Canada this week.Kim Hyun-jong, a retired three-star general who formerly served as chief of staff of the Ground Operations Command, was named the first deputy national security adviser, Kang Hoon-sik, the presidential chief of staff, announced Sunday.Kim, who was previously involved in former President Moon Jae-in's defense reform initiative, is well suited to strengthen Korea's military capabilities and lead military reform efforts, Kang said.Lim Woong-soon, Korea's ambassador to Canada, who has been preparing for the G7 summit, was chosen as the second deputy adviser in charge of foreign affairs policy.Oh Hyun-joo, Korea's first female envoy to the Holy See, was named the third deputy adviser tasked with economic security affairs."President Lee said the upcoming G7 summit will mark the restoration of Korea's summit diplomacy and negotiations for economic security," Kang said.Lee will travel to Alberta from Monday to Wednesday to attend an expanded G7 session and hold a series of bilateral meetings with leaders of major economies, according to his office.Lee also appointed Ha Jung-woo, the head of the Future AI Center at Korea's tech firm Naver, as the presidential secretary for artificial intelligence policy, a newly minted position.Yonhap