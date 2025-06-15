 Lee appoints deputy national security advisers ahead of G7 summit
Published: 15 Jun. 2025, 16:30
Kang Hoon-sik, center, the presidential chief of staff, announces the appointments of Kim Hyun-jong, right, as first deputy national security adviser and Ha Jung-woo as senior secretary for artificial intelligence policy during a press briefing at the presidential office in Seoul on June 15. [YONHAP]

President Lee Jae-myung has appointed new deputy national security advisers, the presidential office said Sunday, ahead of his first overseas trip to attend the Group of 7 (G7) summit in Canada this week.
 
Kim Hyun-jong, a retired three-star general who formerly served as chief of staff of the Ground Operations Command, was named the first deputy national security adviser, Kang Hoon-sik, the presidential chief of staff, announced Sunday.
 

Kim, who was previously involved in former President Moon Jae-in's defense reform initiative, is well suited to strengthen Korea's military capabilities and lead military reform efforts, Kang said.
 
Lim Woong-soon, Korea's ambassador to Canada, who has been preparing for the G7 summit, was chosen as the second deputy adviser in charge of foreign affairs policy.
 
Oh Hyun-joo, Korea's first female envoy to the Holy See, was named the third deputy adviser tasked with economic security affairs.
 
"President Lee said the upcoming G7 summit will mark the restoration of Korea's summit diplomacy and negotiations for economic security," Kang said.
 
From left: Kim Hyun-jong is named the first deputy national security adviser, Lim Woong-soon is chosen as the second deputy adviser in charge of foreign affairs policy, Oh Hyun-joo is named the third deputy adviser tasked with economic security affairs and Ha Jung-woo is named as the presidential secretary for artificial intelligence policy, a newly minted position. [YONHAP]

Lee will travel to Alberta from Monday to Wednesday to attend an expanded G7 session and hold a series of bilateral meetings with leaders of major economies, according to his office.
 
Lee also appointed Ha Jung-woo, the head of the Future AI Center at Korea's tech firm Naver, as the presidential secretary for artificial intelligence policy, a newly minted position.

Yonhap
tags lee jae-myung appointment korea g7

