Ruling party completes formation of new floor leadership

The ruling Democratic Party's floor leader, Rep. Kim Byung-kee, announced Sunday the appointments of members to his floor leadership, completing its formation.Two-term Reps. Moon Jin-seog and Huh Young were named senior deputy floor leaders in charge of floor management and policy affairs, respectively, while first term Rep. Lee Ki-heon was appointed chief of staff for Kim.Three lawmakers, including Rep. Kim Hyun-jung, were chosen as floor spokespersons, while two new posts — chief aide for communications and chief supporting officer — have been created. Reps. Park Sang-hyuk and Yoon Jong-kun were appointed to these new positions, respectively.The new leadership also includes 16 deputy floor leaders, including Rep. Kim Nam-geun — who was named to the newly created deputy floor leader post for livelihood affairs."The appointees will spearhead efforts to recover livelihoods, economic growth and constitutional order, and end the insurrection in cooperation with the Lee Jae-myung government, upholding the calls of the people," Kim said during a press briefing.The main opposition People Power Party is also set to elect a new floor leader on Monday, after Rep. Kweon Seong-dong stepped down from the position following the party's presidential election defeat.Yonhap