 Ruling party completes formation of new floor leadership
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Ruling party completes formation of new floor leadership

Published: 15 Jun. 2025, 15:15 Updated: 15 Jun. 2025, 15:19
The ruling Democratic Party's floor leader, Rep. Kim Byung-kee, announces the appointments of members to his floor leadership on June 15, at a press briefing at the National Assembly. [YONHAP]

The ruling Democratic Party's floor leader, Rep. Kim Byung-kee, announces the appointments of members to his floor leadership on June 15, at a press briefing at the National Assembly. [YONHAP]

 
The ruling Democratic Party's floor leader, Rep. Kim Byung-kee, announced Sunday the appointments of members to his floor leadership, completing its formation.
 
Two-term Reps. Moon Jin-seog and Huh Young were named senior deputy floor leaders in charge of floor management and policy affairs, respectively, while first term Rep. Lee Ki-heon was appointed chief of staff for Kim.
 

Related Article

 
Three lawmakers, including Rep. Kim Hyun-jung, were chosen as floor spokespersons, while two new posts — chief aide for communications and chief supporting officer — have been created. Reps. Park Sang-hyuk and Yoon Jong-kun were appointed to these new positions, respectively.
 
The new leadership also includes 16 deputy floor leaders, including Rep. Kim Nam-geun — who was named to the newly created deputy floor leader post for livelihood affairs.
 
"The appointees will spearhead efforts to recover livelihoods, economic growth and constitutional order, and end the insurrection in cooperation with the Lee Jae-myung government, upholding the calls of the people," Kim said during a press briefing.
 
The main opposition People Power Party is also set to elect a new floor leader on Monday, after Rep. Kweon Seong-dong stepped down from the position following the party's presidential election defeat.

Yonhap
tags democratic party

More in Politics

Lee appoints deputy national security advisers ahead of G7 summit

Ruling party completes formation of new floor leadership

President's son to marry amid digital wedding invitation controversy

Lee stresses commitment to protecting public safety, peace

Lee to hold 1st meeting with EU leaders during G7 summit

Related Stories

Party enforcers

An unseemly rush (KOR)

Stop attacking the BAI

Listen to the voice of the people (KOR)

Listen to the voice of the people
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)