2 foreigners arrested over walking path fire in Seoul Forest Park

Police arrested two foreign nationals on Wednesday for allegedly setting fire to a walking path in Seoul Forest Park in eastern Seoul, according to the Seongdong Police Precinct on Friday.Police are investigating a woman in her 20s and a man in his 30s, both in Korea on tourist visas.Authorities accuse them of starting a fire on a park trail at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.The two reportedly used a lighter to ignite the trail before fleeing the scene. Police said the blaze scorched about 500 square meters (5,381 square feet) — roughly the size of a basketball court — though no injuries were reported.Officers identified the suspects using nearby closed-circuit television footage and arrested both individuals around 5:30 p.m., approximately 90 minutes after the fire started.BY LEE HAY-JUNE [ [email protected]