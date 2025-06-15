Authorities warn about heat-related illnesses as early summer heat bakes nation
Published: 15 Jun. 2025, 17:20 Updated: 15 Jun. 2025, 18:05
As temperatures across Korea soar past 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), cases of heat exhaustion and heatstroke are steadily climbing, prompting health authorities to warn the public about how to spot the danger signs — and to act fast.
According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Sunday, a total of 140 people visited emergency rooms for heat-related conditions between May 15 and June 13. The cases were reported by 517 medical institutions nationwide participating in the agency’s annual heat illness surveillance program. No heat-related deaths have been reported so far this year.
While the number of cases remains slightly below last year’s figures for the same period — 157 patients and two deaths — the onset of extreme heat, including the season’s first heat wave advisory for the Seoul metropolitan area on Sunday, has raised concerns of a rapid surge.
Men accounted for 72.1 percent of the patients, and those in their 60s represented the largest age group at 19.3 percent. Seniors aged 65 and older made up about one-third of all cases. The most common time for heat illness incidents was between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., when daytime temperatures peak.
Most patients fell ill while outdoors — on work sites, accounting for 22.1 percent, the roadside, accounting for 20 percent, and in fields, which accounted for 18.6 percent. However, 13.6 percent of patients were affected indoors, including in workplaces and homes. The most frequently reported occupations were manual laborers at 12.9 percent, followed by agricultural workers at 11.4 percent, stay-at-home partners at 8.6 percent and military personnel at 7.9 percent.
Heat-related illnesses can occur after prolonged exposure to high temperatures and include symptoms such as headaches, dizziness, cramps, fatigue and even loss of consciousness. Common conditions include heat exhaustion, heatstroke, heat cramps, heat syncope and heat edema.
Of all cases this year, 51.3 percent were heat exhaustion, followed by heatstroke and heat syncope at 19.3 percent each. Heat exhaustion results from excessive sweating and inadequate fluid and salt replenishment, and may lead to symptoms like fatigue, nausea, vomiting and pale skin. Resting in a cool place and drinking water are recommended, and patients who don’t improve within an hour should seek medical care.
Heatstroke, the most dangerous heat-related illness, occurs when the body’s temperature-regulating system fails. It can result in multiple organ dysfunction and has a high mortality rate. Symptoms include unconsciousness, hot and dry skin, a rapid heartbeat, severe headaches, chills and low blood pressure. In such cases, emergency services should be contacted immediately, and the patient should be moved to a cool place, with efforts made to lower body temperature using water and air. Unconscious patients should not be given fluids orally.
To prevent heat illness, officials advise avoiding outdoor activities and strenuous work between noon and 5 p.m., drinking water regularly even without feeling thirsty and taking frequent showers to stay cool.
