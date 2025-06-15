First heat advisory issued with Gyeonggi facing 30-degree temperatures
Published: 15 Jun. 2025, 13:34
Korea issued its first heat advisory of the summer on Sunday as inland regions of Gyeonggi braced for sweltering temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), with the mercury expected to peak at a "feels-like" temperature of 33 degrees or higher.
According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), as of 9 a.m., heat advisories were in effect for Gyeonggi's Pocheon, Gapyeong, Paju, Anseong, Yeoju and Yangpyeong. The advisory is issued when daytime temperatures are forecast to reach or exceed a perceived temperature of 33 degrees Celsius for at least two consecutive days.
This year’s first heat advisory arrives five days later than last year, when parts of the southeastern Gyeongsang region experienced extreme early-summer heat on June 10.
“Strong sunlight and clear skies will drive daytime temperatures to around 30 degrees across most inland areas,” the KMA said in a statement. “The risk of heat-related illnesses is elevated. Please stay hydrated and avoid strenuous outdoor activities.”
Relief from the heat is expected by late Sunday afternoon, as rain begins to move in from the south. Showers that began in Jeju Island during the morning will expand northward, reaching the Jeolla provinces by midday and central regions including Seoul by evening.
Rainfall will intensify overnight, with much of the country forecast to receive precipitation into Sunday morning. In some regions — including parts of the Seoul metropolitan area, Gyeongsang and Jeju — the rain is expected to continue into the afternoon.
Forecasts project 20 to 60 millimeters (0.8 to 2.4 inches) of rain in the capital region, with localized totals in northwestern Gyeonggi possibly exceeding 80 millimeters. The southern coast may receive up to 100 millimeters, while Jeju could see over 150 millimeters, the KMA said.
“Heavy downpours of up to 30 millimeters per hour are possible from late tonight into early Monday across central Korea, and from early to midmorning Monday in southern coastal areas and Jeju,” the agency warned. “We urge the public to take precautions to protect property and prevent accidents.”
BY CHON KWON-PIL
