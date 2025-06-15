Self-driving taxi service to expand in Gangnam
Published: 15 Jun. 2025, 14:26
In a bold step to push autonomous mobility into the mainstream, Seoul is expanding its late-night self-driving taxi service deeper into the heart of Gangnam, one of the city's busiest and most complex traffic zones.
The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced on Sunday that beginning Monday, the pilot operation of self-driving taxis — currently limited to southern Seoul's Yeoksam, Daechi, Dogok and Samseong-dong neighborhoods — will be extended to include the high-demand areas of Apgujeong, Sinsa, Nonhyeon and Cheongdam Stations. With the expansion, most of Gangnam District will now be covered by the late-night service.
The taxis, hailed via the Kakao T ride-hailing app like regular cabs, currently operate between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. on weekdays. The three vehicles used in the pilot can accommodate up to three passengers and offer free rides during the trial period.
Since its launch in September 2023, the program has completed 4,200 trips — an average of 24 per night — without a single reported accident. The vehicles drive autonomously on four-lane or larger roads, while drivers take manual control on residential streets and in child protection zones.
The service currently runs within an 18-square-kilometer (7-square-mile) zone in Gangnam, covering major east-west routes such as Bongeunsa-ro, Teheran-ro and Gaepo-ro, as well as north-south arteries including Gangnam-daero, Samseong-ro and Yeongdong-daero.
A city official said the pilot has demonstrated the safety and practicality of autonomous taxis in real-world conditions, even in high-density urban traffic.
“This trial has laid the groundwork for self-driving cars to become a safe and convenient transportation option for citizens,” the official said.
Beyond taxis, the city also operates a self-driving bus service aimed at early-morning workers. The bus runs a 50-kilometer (31-mile) round-trip route between Dobongsan Transit Center and Yeongdeungpo Station, starting at approximately 3:30 a.m.
Later this year, Seoul plans to add three new areas to the self-driving bus routes: Sanggye–Express Bus Terminal, Geumcheon (Gasan)–Seoul Station, and Eunpyeong–Yangjae Station.
In addition, local “community autonomous buses” will begin operation in underserved areas starting at the end of June, with pilot routes in Dongjak District, which operates to and from Soongsil University and Chung-Ang University, followed in the second half of the year by lines in Dongdaemun District, running to and from Janghanpyeong Station and Kyung Hee University Medical Center, and Seodaemun District, to and from Gajwa Station and Seodaemun District Office.
“Successfully operating advanced autonomous taxis in Gangnam — a notoriously complex traffic environment — is a clear milestone for Korea’s self-driving technology,” said Yeo Jang-gwon, head of the city’s Transportation Bureau. “We’ll continue working to make autonomous vehicles a reliable option that improves mobility for Seoul residents.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY MOON HEE-CHUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)