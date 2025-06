The 2025 Seoul FCI International Dog Show — in pictures

From meticulously groomed coats to disciplined trots across the arena, the 2025 Seoul FCI International Dog Show offered a dazzling display of canine excellence this weekend. Held over three days from Friday to Sunday at the aT Center in southern Seoul, the competition drew dogs, handlers and groomers from across the globe.The event celebrated breed standards, artistry in grooming and elite obedience — drawing both professional judges and cheering crowds. From towering Afghan Hounds to sprightly Papillons, dogs of all sizes took center stage to strut and shine.Here are some of the pictures from the contest.BY PAIK JI-HWAN [ [email protected]