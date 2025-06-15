 The 2025 Seoul FCI International Dog Show — in pictures
Korea JoongAng Daily

The 2025 Seoul FCI International Dog Show — in pictures

Published: 15 Jun. 2025, 16:31
A participant grooms their dog at the 2025 Seoul FCI International Dog Show held at the aT Center in Seocho District, southern Seoul on June 15. [YONHAP]

From meticulously groomed coats to disciplined trots across the arena, the 2025 Seoul FCI International Dog Show offered a dazzling display of canine excellence this weekend. Held over three days from Friday to Sunday at the aT Center in southern Seoul, the competition drew dogs, handlers and groomers from across the globe.
 
The event celebrated breed standards, artistry in grooming and elite obedience — drawing both professional judges and cheering crowds. From towering Afghan Hounds to sprightly Papillons, dogs of all sizes took center stage to strut and shine.
 
Here are some of the pictures from the contest.
 
 

A participating dog strikes a pose at the 2025 Seoul FCI International Dog Show held at the aT Center in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on June 15. [YONHAP]

A participating dog waits to be judged at the 2025 Seoul FCI International Dog Show held at the aT Center in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on June 15. [YONHAP]

Participating dogs show off their form at the 2025 Seoul FCI International Dog Show held at the aT Center in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on June 15. [YONHAP]

Participating dogs show off their form at the 2025 Seoul FCI International Dog Show held at the aT Center in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on June 15. [YONHAP]

Participating dogs wait to be judged at the 2025 Seoul FCI International Dog Show held at the aT Center in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on June 15. [YONHAP]

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
