 In the Midst of Internal Collapse…
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Cartoons

print dictionary print

In the Midst of Internal Collapse…

Published: 15 Jun. 2025, 20:00
 
 
Following its defeat in the presidential election, the People Power Party (PPP) has seen a sharp decline in public support and is struggling under strong pressure from the new government and ruling party. Critics say the PPP shows little sign of internal reform, with members focusing more on securing the party's nomination for the general election than regaining their stature as a viable governing party. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
tags Cartoons

More in Cartoons

In the Midst of Internal Collapse…

Sunday's fortune: Family warmth and grounded choices set today’s tone

Saturday's fortune: Family ties and small joys lead the way today

Friday's fortune: Quiet strength and gentle words guide today’s path

Trembling before the knife

Related Stories

Too late to save the barn

Trembling before the knife

Benefiting from division

Korea in the eye of the storm...

Pressure
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)