Sunday's fortune: Family warmth and grounded choices set today’s tone
Published: 15 Jun. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions, and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Moderate 💪 Moderate ❤️ Jealousy 🧭 East
🔹 Every child is precious in their own way.
🔹 Too many cooks spoil the broth — avoid group chaos.
🔹 Stay neutral when caught between sides.
🔹 Follow what’s practical, not what looks proper.
🔹 Envy only weakens you — don’t compare.
🔹 Others’ fortunes may look better from afar.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Fair 💪 Good ❤️ Joyful 🧭 North
🔹 A cheerful expense may brighten your day.
🔹 You may spend but also gain in return.
🔹 Take pride in the life you've lived.
🔹 Balanced spending oils the wheels of life.
🔹 Enjoy a family outing or meal.
🔹 Budget well if going on a date.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Fair 💪 Good ❤️ Bad 🧭 East
🔹 Live with love and gratitude.
🔹 You may be drawn to spiritual reflection.
🔹 Respect your spouse’s voice.
🔹 Bonds of giving and receiving may deepen.
🔹 Family ties may feel especially warm.
🔹 You may feel swept up in the scent of love.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Fair 💪 Good ❤️ Joyful 🧭 West
🔹 Blood ties matter more than strangers’ opinions.
🔹 Good things multiply when shared.
🔹 You may enjoy a culinary treat today.
🔹 Invitations or gatherings may come your way.
🔹 Seaweed, fish, and ocean foods are favored.
🔹 A friend date or casual outing is likely.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Moderate 💪 Moderate ❤️ Generosity 🧭 West
🔹 Avoid meddling or overstepping today.
🔹 Don’t be one-sided — seek dialogue.
🔹 A health warning — avoid strain.
🔹 If invited, make an effort to attend.
🔹 Discuss chores with your spouse — share duties.
🔹 Avoid blunt or confrontational language.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Spending 💪 Moderate ❤️ Encounters 🧭 North
🔹 Even if displeased, don’t lash out.
🔹 Listen more, speak less.
🔹 Don’t fabricate a reason to do something.
🔹 Hold back on blunt honesty today.
🔹 Skip work — enjoy a slow-paced rest day.
🔹 Things may not meet your expectations.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Moderate 💪 Caution ❤️ Compassion 🧭 North
🔹 Keep both age and health in mind today.
🔹 Reality may not align with your plans.
🔹 Worrying won’t help — focus elsewhere.
🔹 Don’t confuse discipline with nagging.
🔹 Stay rational — don’t act on emotion.
🔹 Avoid too many soft drinks today.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Fair 💪 Good ❤️ Happy 🧭 East
🔹 Just being alive is already a blessing.
🔹 Take pride in your journey so far.
🔹 Today may be your very best day.
🔹 Life may overflow with the scent of joy.
🔹 You might do something you love.
🔹 Expect an energetic, upbeat day.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Moderate 💪 Moderate ❤️ Generosity 🧭 South
🔹 A neutral day — neither good nor bad.
🔹 Everyone’s life has its struggles and joys.
🔹 Keep your ears open and words few.
🔹 Don’t assume you’re the only one who can do it.
🔹 Affirm others in conversation.
🔹 Try writing a heartfelt letter by hand.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Moderate 💪 Moderate ❤️ Generosity 🧭 South
🔹 Family ties naturally lean inward.
🔹 Tackle household tasks with teamwork.
🔹 The more, the better — strength in numbers.
🔹 Choose family time over socializing today.
🔹 Attend a performance or enjoy a hobby.
🔹 Show interest in foreign cultures and languages.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Fair 💪 Good ❤️ Joyful 🧭 North
🔹 Whichever path you choose will turn out fine.
🔹 You may receive love or be treated with warmth.
🔹 Invitations or group events may appear.
🔹 Your body may be tired, but your heart will be light.
🔹 You’re likely to complete a key goal today.
🔹 A cash gift or allowance may arrive.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Strong 💪 Robust ❤️ United 🧭 North
🔹 The more family, the richer life becomes.
🔹 Everything around you may feel just right.
🔹 Lead with purpose and achieve your goals.
🔹 Let the household unite as one.
🔹 Blood truly runs deeper than water.
🔹 You may feel proud from head to toe.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)