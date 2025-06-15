Former MLB, KBO star Choo Shin-soo sent off in emotional ceremony

Following two decades of professional baseball in the United States and his native Korea, Choo Shin-soo received an emotional send-off at his old home stadium Saturday.The SSG Landers of the KBO held a retirement ceremony for Choo following their game against the Lotte Giants at Incheon SSG Landers Field in Incheon.Choo, 40, played in MLB from 2005 to 2020 and then spent the next four seasons with the Landers before calling it a career last fall.With the Landers in a battle for a postseason berth down the stretch, Choo asked the team not to hold any on-field ceremony for him last year because he didn't want to be a distraction.The Landers granted him that wish and then put together an hourlong ceremony Saturday in front of a sellout crowd of 23,000, including Choo's wife, Ha Won-mi, and their three children. Two of Choo's former Texas Rangers teammates, Adrian Beltre and Cole Hamels, were also in attendance."I didn't think a day like this would ever come," Choo told the audience. "I love this game of baseball so much and I thought I'd play it forever."Choo is one of the most successful Asian-born players in MLB history. He holds the record by an Asian player in the majors for most hits at 1,671 and RBIs at 782, and became the first player from the continent to join the 20-20 club in 2009, when he had 20 homers and 21 steals for the Cleveland Indians, now called the Guardians.Choo earned an American League All-Star selection in 2018. He remains the only South Korean position player to have made an All-Star team in MLB.In the KBO, he became the oldest player to enter the 20-20 club with 21 homers and 25 steals as a 39-year-old in 2021. He then helped the Landers win the 2022 Korean Series title, batting .320 and reaching base in all six games against the Kiwoom Heroes.At the start of Saturday's ceremony, the Landers played video messages from Choo's ex-teammates and KBO opponents on the stadium scoreboard as they congratulated him on his retirement and sent their best wishes for his future endeavors. After his playing career was done, Choo was hired as an adviser to the Landers' ownership and was also put in charge of the club's player development.Choo was also honored for his philanthropic work in the local community. He is believed to have donated over 2 billion won ($1.4 million) during his time in the KBO. He played the 2024 season on the league minimum salary of 30 million won and donated all of that to charities.Beltre, a Hall of Famer, and Hamels, the 2008 World Series MVP, thanked Choo for inviting them to the ceremony."I'm honored to have remained his friend for such a long time. Even since I first saw him when he got called up from the minors, I was confident he would succeed because he was a hard-working and passionate player," Beltre said through a Spanish interpreter, referring to their time together during Choo's first MLB season with the Seattle Mariners in 2005. "Sharing a moment like this is special, not something everyone gets to experience, and I am happy to be here."Hamels, who played with Choo in Texas from 2015 to 2018, said he was "honored" that Choo wanted him to be on hand."I'm always inspired by any player that leaves their country and wants to come and be able to play with some of the best of the best in MLB," Hamels said. Then turning to Choo, Hamels said, "You not only proved yourself as a great player, but a great teammate. Your leadership and love for all of us as teammates, it was very fortunate for me to see."In the final portion of the ceremony, Choo walked around the bases, with his eldest son standing at first base, second son at second base, and daughter at third. Together, they walked down the third base line and toward home plate with Choo's wife welcoming them.Landers players then came out of the dugout to toss Choo in the air and pose for photos with him to close out the ceremony.Choo, who grew up rooting for the Giants in the southeastern city of Busan, thanked Giants fans for their support even though he never got to play for his hometown club. Choo also expressed his gratitude toward Landers fans for welcoming him with open arms when he first came to the KBO.Yonhap