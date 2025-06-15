KBO is a home run for nearby shops as sales surge 90% on game day
Published: 15 Jun. 2025, 16:13
Fried chicken is flying out of kitchens, beer taps are flowing and cash registers are ringing — all thanks to Korea’s red-hot baseball season. As KBO crowds swell, businesses near stadiums are cashing in, with game-day sales jumping by nearly 90 percent on average, according to new data from KB Kookmin Card released Sunday.
The data shows that sales at businesses near the nation’s nine KBO stadiums surged by an average of 90 percent on game days between March 22 and May 31. The analysis, based on credit and debit card transaction data, offers a snapshot of the powerful economic ripple effects of the sport’s growing popularity.
Fast food chains such as chicken restaurants saw the biggest spike, with sales increasing by 166 percent compared to nongame days.
Convenience stores followed with a 122 percent rise. Restaurants and bars climbed by 76 percent, coffee and beverage shops by 76 percent and bakeries by 62 percent.
Daejeon Hanwha Life Ballpark in Daejeon led all venues in post-game commercial impact, contributing to a 46 percent sales boost in its surrounding area.
Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu followed at 42 percent, with Sajik Baseball Stadium in Busan at 20 percent.
The data also highlighted the economic influence of high-profile games.
A game between the Doosan Bears and Kia Tigers saw a 42 percent increase in nearby sales, followed by a game between the Samsung Lions and the Lotte Giants at 33 percent.
Other noted rivalries, such as a game between the SSG Landers and the Giants, saw sales rise by 7 percent, with an LG Twins-Bears game logging a 4 percent increase and a game between the Twins and Giants impacting sales by 0.1 percent.
Year-over-year growth around stadiums has also continued.
Game-day sales across the five business categories increased by 13 percent in 2023 compared to the same 70-day period in 2022, and by 25 percent in 2024.
By 2025, the figure had risen 31 percent from 2022 levels.
Convenience stores showed the largest three-year growth at 37 percent, followed by bakeries at 36 percent, coffee and beverage shops at 31 percent, restaurants at 29 percent and fast food outlets at 26 percent.
“When games are held, sales for small businesses near the stadiums also go up,” a KB Kookmin Card representative said. “This analysis confirms through data that professional baseball contributes meaningfully to local commercial activity.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM KYUNG-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
