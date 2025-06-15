 Ohtani hits 2 homers against Giants, ending 10-game drought
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Baseball

print dictionary print

Ohtani hits 2 homers against Giants, ending 10-game drought

Published: 15 Jun. 2025, 16:05
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani gestures during the first inning of an MLB game against the San Francisco Giants in Los Angeles on June 14. [AP/YONHAP]

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani gestures during the first inning of an MLB game against the San Francisco Giants in Los Angeles on June 14. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Shohei Ohtani had never gone 10 games without hitting a homer for the Los Angeles Dodgers until this month.
 
The three-time MVP ended his drought Saturday night — and then started making up for lost time.
 

Related Article

Ohtani hit two homers against the Giants, emphatically reaching 25 homers for the fifth consecutive season during Los Angeles' 11-5 victory over San Francisco.
 
Ohtani led off the game with his 24th, hammering Landen Roupp's fourth pitch 419 feet deep into the right-field bleachers with an exit velocity of 110.3 miles per hour.
 
The slugger had gone 10 for 40 with no RBIs since his most recent homer on June 2 — although he still had an eight-game hitting streak during his power outage.
 
“It did feel like I hadn’t hit a homer in a while,” Ohtani said through his interpreter. “In terms of the context of the two homers, I think the first homer was more significant, just being able to score early in the game.”
 
Ohtani then led off the sixth with his 25th homer, sending Tristan Beck's breaking ball outside the strike zone into the bleachers to the right. Dodgers fans brought him home with a standing ovation for his third multihomer game of the season and the 22nd of his career.
 
He also moved one homer behind the Yankees’ Aaron Judge and Seattle’s Cal Raleigh for the overall major league lead.
 
“I didn’t realize that,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said when informed of Ohtani's homer drought. “He has a way of making up for things and leveling things out, so hitting two homers tonight gets him, I guess, back on track, I think it seemed like a while. I think there was a lot of chase down below in the last 10 days, so tonight he got the ball up, used the big part of the field and put some big swings together. But yeah, when he goes, it makes life a lot easier for all of us.”
 
Ohtani had slowed down a bit over the past two weeks since he was named the NL Player of the Month for May, racking up 15 homers and 28 RBIs.
 
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, left, celebrates with third base coach Dino Ebel after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of an MLB game against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on June 14. [REUTERS/YONHAP] Mandatory Credit: Ryan Sun-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, left, celebrates with third base coach Dino Ebel after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of an MLB game against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on June 14. [REUTERS/YONHAP] Mandatory Credit: Ryan Sun-Imagn Images

 
He was back in formidable form against the Giants: Ohtani reached base four times and scored three runs in his first four at-bats, drawing two walks to go with his two homers.
 
Ohtani hadn't played in 10 straight games without hitting a homer since 2023, in the final 10 games of his six-year tenure with the Los Angeles Angels. He has hit at least 34 homers and driven in at least 95 runs in the past four consecutive seasons.
 
While his OPS of 1.023 is nearly identical to last year's effort, Ohtani is behind the pace in several statistical categories compared to last season, when he became the first player to record 50 homers and 50 stolen bases before winning his first World Series title. Most notably, Ohtani has only 41 RBIs in 69 games this season after driving in 130 runs in 159 games last year.
 
But the two-way superstar doesn't believe his numbers at the plate are due to his increased workload on the mound as he prepares to pitch for the first time since 2023.
 
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani runs after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of an MLB game against the San Francisco Giants in Los Angeles on June 14. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani runs after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of an MLB game against the San Francisco Giants in Los Angeles on June 14. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Ohtani threw three simulated innings in San Diego last Tuesday, and Roberts has said there's now a chance Ohtani will pitch in a game before the All-Star break in mid-July.
 
“The live BP is really an important part of the progression,” Ohtani said. “The intensity is different, so how that feels to my body is going to be different as well, but it’s something that I do have to go through to make sure that my body feels right.”
 
Ohtani remains firmly committed to resuming his career as a pitcher. The Dodgers have always been supportive, despite his value as a designated hitter — and they also could really use his talent now to help out a staff that had 14 pitchers on the injured list to begin the week.
 
“I do feel like just being the two-way player that I used to be was the norm,” Ohtani said when asked if his two-way work this season is tough on him. “So last year really was the abnormal year. For me, it’s just about getting back to what I used to do.”

Yonhap
tags Los Angeles Dodgers Shohei Ohtani MLB

More in Baseball

KBO is a home run for nearby shops as sales surge 90% on game day

Ohtani hits 2 homers against Giants, ending 10-game drought

Dodgers' Kim prevails over Giants' Lee in first MLB meeting

Twins pitcher Song Seung-ki touted as Rookie of the Year 'front-runner' in standout season

Former MLB, KBO star Choo Shin-soo sent off in emotional ceremony

Related Stories

Shohei Ohtani sends Kim Hye-seong Korean message: 'Welcome, buddy'

Ohtani strikes out swinging in first two at-bats in Korea

'They are the Dodgers' — Kim Hye-seong explains why he chose LA

Dodgers beat Korea 5-2 in final exhibition game before season opener

Shohei Ohtani's interpreter fired while in Seoul amid theft allegation
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)