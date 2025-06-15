1 killed, 19 injured as a hot-air balloon crashes in central Turkey

A hot-air balloon crashed in central Turkey on Sunday, leaving its pilot dead and 19 Indonesian tourists injured, a local official said.In a statement, the governor’s office said the balloon was affected by a sudden change of wind.It was trying to make a hard landing near the village of Gozlukuyu in Aksaray province, when the pilot fell out of the balloon’s basket and his feet got tangled in a rope, Aksaray Gov. Mehmet Ali Kumbuzoglu said.“Unfortunately, our pilot got stuck under the basket and died,” he said, adding that the injured tourists were taken to a hospital.Hot-air ballooning is a popular tourist activity over the rugged landscape of central Turkey, which is dotted with ancient churches hewn into cliff faces. The attractions include the “fairy chimneys” of Cappadocia — the tall, cone-shaped rock formations created by natural erosion over thousands of years that are a Unesco World Heritage Site.Video from Ilhas News Agency showed one deflated balloon, its passenger basket lying on its side, as emergency services tended to injured people. An investigation is underway.State-run Anadolu Agency said another hot-air balloon taking off from the same location of Ilhara Valley also made a hard landing early Sunday morning, and that 12 Indian tourists were slightly injured and taken to hospital.Two Spanish tourists were killed in 2022 when a hot-air balloon made a hard landing following a sightseeing tour of Cappadocia.AP