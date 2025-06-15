 David Beckham and Gary Oldman awarded knighthoods
David Beckham and Gary Oldman awarded knighthoods

Published: 15 Jun. 2025, 16:41
David Beckham shakes hands with Britain's King Charles, next to Meryl Streep, as they attend the King's Foundation Awards ceremony, on the 35th anniversary of The King’s Foundation, at St James's Palace, in London, Britain, June 12. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

David Beckham shakes hands with Britain's King Charles, next to Meryl Streep, as they attend the King's Foundation Awards ceremony, on the 35th anniversary of The King's Foundation, at St James's Palace, in London, Britain, June 12. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Former England football captain David Beckham and actor Gary Oldman were knighted in King Charles' annual birthday honors list on Saturday, while sculptor Antony Gormley was made a Companion of Honour.
 
Beckham, 50, joined Manchester United as a trainee in 1993, going on to make almost 400 appearances for the club where he won a string of titles and cups.
 

He subsequently played for Real Madrid, LA Galaxy and AC Milan, as well as captaining his country 58 times and making 115 appearances.
 
His marriage to fashion designer and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham in 1999 cemented a celebrity status, which went far beyond his sporting exploits.
 
Oldman, 67, started his career on the stage, where he was a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company, before rising to prominence in film. He won the Best Actor Oscar for playing Winston Churchill in the 2017 drama "Darkest Hour."
 
He also had roles in the "Dark Knight Trilogy" (2005-12) and the "Harry Potter" (2001-11) movie series and more recently starred in the TV spy drama "Slow Horses" (2022-).
 
U.S. actor Meryl Streep, left, English former football player David Beckham, center, and British actor Kate Winslet attend the King's Foundation Awards ceremony, on the 35th anniversary of The King's Foundation, at St James's Palace, in London, on June 12. [AFP/YONHAP]

U.S. actor Meryl Streep, left, English former football player David Beckham, center, and British actor Kate Winslet attend the King's Foundation Awards ceremony, on the 35th anniversary of The King's Foundation, at St James's Palace, in London, on June 12. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
Other famous names receiving honors included damehoods for musical theater star Elaine Paige, novelist Pat Barker and ceramics maker Emma Bridgewater.
 
Roger Daltrey, lead singer of rock band The Who and a patron of the Teenage Cancer Trust, received a knighthood for services to charity.
 
More than 1,200 people received honors for their achievements, with a particular focus on those who had given their time to public service, the government said.
 
King Charles' official birthday will be celebrated with the annual "Trooping the Colour" military parade in London on Saturday. His actual birthday is on Nov. 14. 

Reuters
