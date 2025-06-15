 Iran does not want conflict with Israel to expand but will defend itself, foreign minister says
Published: 15 Jun. 2025, 16:57
A man walks near damaged vehicles and debris after missiles fired from Iran struck a residential building in Tamra, Israel, on June 15. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

A man walks near damaged vehicles and debris after missiles fired from Iran struck a residential building in Tamra, Israel, on June 15. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Iran does not want its conflict with Israel to expand to neighboring countries unless the situation is forced, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Sunday, adding its response had been based on self-defense.
 
Araqchi said Tehran had been responding to foreign aggression, and that if this aggression stopped, Iranian reactions would also cease.
 

The foreign minister said the Israeli strikes on the offshore South Pars gas field Iran shares with Qatar were "a blatant aggression and a very dangerous act".
 
"Dragging the conflict to the Persian Gulf is a strategic mistake, and its aim is to drag the war beyond Iranian territory," he said.
 
Israeli rescue teams work at the site of a damaged residential area after Iranian ballistic missiles hit Rehovot, central Israel, on June 15. [EPA/YONHAP]

The foreign minister accused Israel of seeking to sabotage ongoing Iran-U.S. nuclear talks, which, according to him, could have opened the way for an agreement. Tehran was set to present a proposal this Sunday during a sixth round of talks, which were cancelled following recent escalations.
 
"Israel's attack would never have happened without the U.S. green light and support," Araqchi said, adding Tehran does not believe U.S. statements that Washington had taken no part in recent attacks.
 
"It is necessary for the United States to condemn Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities if they want to prove their goodwill."
 
Israeli soldiers dig through rubble to search for survivors in a residential area hit by a missile fired from Iran near Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 15. [AP/YONHAP]

Reuters
Iran does not want conflict with Israel to expand but will defend itself, foreign minister says

