Iranians can shelter in mosques, schools and subways, government spokesperson says
Published: 15 Jun. 2025, 19:59
Iranians can seek shelter in mosques and schools during Israeli attacks, as well as subway systems, which will be open at all times from tonight, government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani told state TV on Sunday.
"There is no problem with the provision of food, medicine or fuel," she added.
Reuters
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
