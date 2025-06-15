 Iranians can shelter in mosques, schools and subways, government spokesperson says
Published: 15 Jun. 2025, 19:59
An Iranian man prays in a mosque on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran on March 2. [EPA/YONHAP]

Iranians can seek shelter in mosques and schools during Israeli attacks, as well as subway systems, which will be open at all times from tonight, government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani told state TV on Sunday.
 

"There is no problem with the provision of food, medicine or fuel," she added.

Reuters
