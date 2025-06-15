Russian air attack damaged Boeing offices in Ukraine, FT reports
Published: 15 Jun. 2025, 19:36
A building used by Boeing in Kyiv was badly damaged in a recent large-scale Russian air attack, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
Boeing's building was among the targets hit on Sunday night, the newspaper reported, citing two Boeing employees, three Ukrainian officials and the head of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine.
Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.
Reuters
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)