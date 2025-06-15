 Taiwan adds China’s Huawei and SMIC to export control list
Taiwan adds China’s Huawei and SMIC to export control list

Published: 15 Jun. 2025, 17:29
A customer carries a Huawei product outside a Huawei store after attending the company's new product launch conference in Beijing on Sept. 25, 2023. [AP/YONHAP]

Taiwan’s commerce ministry has added Chinese chipmakers Huawei Technologies and SMIC to its export control list, as trade and technology frictions between the self-ruled island, China and the United States increase.
 
Inclusion on the “strategic high-tech commodities” list means Taiwanese companies will need to obtain export permits before selling goods to the respective companies. Other entities on the list include organizations such as the Taliban and al-Qaeda, as well as other companies in China, Iran and elsewhere.
 

The export control entities list was last updated on Sunday. Neither initially commented on their inclusion.
 
Huawei and SMIC have both been sanctioned by the United States. The two companies are producing China’s most advanced homegrown artificial intelligence chips in an effort to compete with U.S.-based Nvidia and supply Chinese tech firms with the much-needed chips amid export curbs.
 
Taiwan is home to the world’s largest chipmaker, TSMC, a major supplier for Nvidia.
 
Last November, the United States ordered TSMC to halt supplies of certain advanced chips to Chinese customers as part of broader efforts to restrict access to cutting-edge technologies.
 
China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory, to be annexed by force if necessary. The United States is Taiwan's biggest unofficial ally and arms seller.

AP
