Trump shows off military might in parade marking 250th anniversary of U.S. Army
Published: 15 Jun. 2025, 14:11 Updated: 15 Jun. 2025, 14:33
- YIM SEUNG-HYE
Tanks, drones and military helicopters thundered through the heart of the U.S. capital Saturday in a rare show of military spectacle, as President Donald Trump presided over a high-cost parade marking the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army — and his 79th birthday.
About 6,700 troops in both vintage and modern uniforms marched down Constitution Avenue, saluted by Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The display included M1A2 Abrams tanks, over 50 aircraft, 150 vehicles, 34 horses, two mules and one dog.
Trump, who reportedly helped plan the event, praised the Army as the “greatest, fiercest and bravest fighting force” and warned adversaries that “your defeat will be certain [...] your downfall total and complete.”
He added, “Our soldiers never give up, never surrender and they win, win, win.”
The event, estimated to cost up to $45 million, drew both flag-waving spectators and pockets of protesters — some holding signs reading “No Kings,” criticizing what they viewed as authoritarian overreach.
An announcer highlighted U.S. troops’ role in the Korean War, noting their defense of democracy on the peninsula during the Cold War’s first armed conflict.
Major military parades are rare in Washington. The last one took place in 1991, after the Gulf War. Critics — including Sen. Rand Paul — likened the optics to North Korean displays of power.
Security around the parade route was tight, with rigorous screenings enforced.
