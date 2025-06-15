 Trump shows off military might in parade marking 250th anniversary of U.S. Army
Trump shows off military might in parade marking 250th anniversary of U.S. Army

Published: 15 Jun. 2025, 14:11 Updated: 15 Jun. 2025, 14:33
 
Members of the U.S. Army and armoured vehicles move across the Memorial Bridge during the Army 250th Anniversary Parade in Washington, United States, on June 14. [AFP/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump watch fireworks after the Army 250th Anniversary Parade in Washington, United States, on June 14. [AFP/YONHAP]

Tanks, drones and military helicopters thundered through the heart of the U.S. capital Saturday in a rare show of military spectacle, as President Donald Trump presided over a high-cost parade marking the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army — and his 79th birthday. 
 
About 6,700 troops in both vintage and modern uniforms marched down Constitution Avenue, saluted by Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The display included M1A2 Abrams tanks, over 50 aircraft, 150 vehicles, 34 horses, two mules and one dog.
 

Members of the U.S. Army march during the Army 250th Anniversary Parade in Washington, United States, on June 14. [AFP/YONHAP]

Members of the U.S. Army and armored vehicle move across the Memorial Bridge during the Army 250th Anniversary Parade in Washington, United States, on June 14. [AFP/YONHAP]

Trump, who reportedly helped plan the event, praised the Army as the “greatest, fiercest and bravest fighting force” and warned adversaries that “your defeat will be certain [...] your downfall total and complete.”  
 
He added, “Our soldiers never give up, never surrender and they win, win, win.”
 
The event, estimated to cost up to $45 million, drew both flag-waving spectators and pockets of protesters — some holding signs reading “No Kings,” criticizing what they viewed as authoritarian overreach.
 
An announcer highlighted U.S. troops’ role in the Korean War, noting their defense of democracy on the peninsula during the Cold War’s first armed conflict.
 
Major military parades are rare in Washington. The last one took place in 1991, after the Gulf War. Critics — including Sen. Rand Paul — likened the optics to North Korean displays of power.
 
Security around the parade route was tight, with rigorous screenings enforced. 
 
President Donald Trump salutes as he attends a military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary, coinciding with his 79th birthday on June 14, in Washington, as Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and first lady Melania Trump, watch. [AP/YONHAP]

Fireworks are seen near the Washington Monument following a military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary and coinciding with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, June 14, in Washington. [AP/YONHAP]

Daniel Driscoll, secretary of the U.S. Army, Pete Hegseth, U.S. secretary of defense, U.S. President Donald Trump, and first lady Melania Trump during the U.S. Army's 250th Anniversary Parade in Washington on June 14. The parade, which happens to coincide with Donald Trump's 79th birthday, is expected to cost up to $45 million and feature 6,600 soldiers, 50 helicopters and 60-ton M1 Abrams battle tanks. [EPA/YONHAP]

BY YIM SEUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
