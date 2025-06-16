Korean carbon emissions map system to be piloted in Uzbekistan through ADB project

A Korea-developed carbon emissions map system will be introduced in Uzbekistan as part of an urban planning pilot project supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Seoul's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said Monday.The system, supported by the ministry's research and development program, was developed by Seoul-based geographic information system firm Sundosoft. The company is set to sign a contract with the ADB after being selected as a partner for the bank's urban climate project.The carbon emissions map system provides visualized data on emissions from buildings and transport infrastructure using data on building energy consumption and road traffic.The pilot program will first be implemented in the Jizzakh region of Uzbekistan over an eight-month period, with plans to scale up to other regions of the country and neighboring nations, according to the ministry."This marks the first case of Korea's carbon emissions mapping and carbon-neutral urban planning technologies being exported overseas through an international organization, which is highly significant," a ministry official said. "We plan to actively support further global cooperation in related fields moving forward."Yonhap