Coupang to launch 'Rocket Overseas Summer Black Friday' discount event
Published: 16 Jun. 2025, 15:02
- LIM JEONG-WON
E-commerce giant Coupang is holding a weeklong “Rocket Overseas Summer Black Friday” event from Monday, offering steep markdowns of up to 70 percent on over 20,000 products from more than 800 global brands.
Top electronics names like Logitech and Lenovo are rolling out deals on wireless mice, gaming keyboards and tablet PCs. Xiaomi joins with seasonal must-haves including smart dehumidifiers, standing fans and travel suitcases.
In the fashion category, sneakers, performance wear and sports accessories from Nike, Adidas, Skechers, Asics, Vans and others will be available. Other participating brands include Japanese snack maker Calbee, health supplement brand Healthy Origins and global toy brand LEGO.
A “Daily Special Deal” section will be operated where limited quantities of top-selling items are offered each day. Daily deal items, including Orthomol Immun multivitamins, Skechers sneakers, Xiaomi dehumidifiers and Lenovo tablets, will be unveiled one after another.
Discount coupons are available once a day during the event period. Customers who purchase two or more eligible items can receive a 10 or 30 percent discount. Coupons are updated daily, and benefits increase with frequent purchases, while coupon availability and discount rates vary by product.
“We have prepared the largest discounts of the first half of the year to help ease the burden on customers amid rising prices,” said a Coupang representative. “This will be a great opportunity to shop top global brand products at reasonable prices.”
Rocket Overseas products can be accessed via the purple rocket icon on the main page of the Coupang app.
