 Hyundai Motor Group continues IIHS dominance as 3 more vehicles get top safety rating
Published: 16 Jun. 2025, 16:14
The Kia K4 compact sedan comes packed with high-tech features. [KIA]

Three additional vehicles from Hyundai Motor Group earned the highest safety rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), securing their place on the U.S. nonprofit’s list of Top Safety Pick+ vehicles.
 
The Hyundai Elantra — sold as the Avante in Korea — Sonata and Kia 4 all made the Top Safety Pick+ (TSP+) category following the institute’s latest crash safety evaluations, according to Hyundai Motor on Monday.
 

The IIHS, a widely recognized authority on automotive safety, conducts comprehensive annual assessments of vehicles sold in the U.S. market, evaluating crashworthiness and crash prevention capabilities.
 
Vehicles that meet the highest safety criteria are awarded the TSP+ rating, while those with strong but slightly lower scores receive the standard TSP label.
 
With the addition of the three latest models, Hyundai Motor Group now has 15 vehicles that have earned TSP or higher designations this year.
 
The 2025 hybrid version of the Elantra, or Avante as it is sold in Korea, is a fuel miser and gets up to an EPA-estimated 54 miles per gallon in combined city/highway driving. [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

In March, the IIHS awarded TSP+ ratings to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and 6, Kona, Tucson and Santa Fe, as well as the Genesis GV60, GV70, Electrified GV70 and GV80; and the Kia EV9 and Telluride. The Genesis GV90 received a TSP rating
 
The designations place Hyundai Motor Group at the top globally in terms of the number of models receiving high safety marks. Mazda followed with eight models, and Honda placed third with seven.
 
Hyundai Motor Group retained its position as the automaker with the most vehicles recognized for safety for the second consecutive year.
 
“We’re proud that so many of our models have earned top marks in crash safety, especially as IIHS continues to raise the bar each year,” a Hyundai Motor Group spokesperson said. 
 
“We will continue to deliver vehicles that offer industry-leading safety and quality through advanced research, design and technology.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE SU-JEONG [[email protected]]
