LG Chem, Japanese firm co-develop electronic component material

LG Chem, Korea's leading chemical firm, said Monday it has jointly developed a high-performance adhesive for automotive power semiconductors with Japan's Noritake.The two companies have developed an advanced silver paste used to bond silicon carbide (SiC) chips and substrates used in automotive power semiconductors, LG Chem said in a press release.The new silver paste combines LG Chem's particle design technology with Noritake's particle dispersion expertise, offering improved heat resistance and thermal conductivity, it said."LG Chem has delivered customized solutions across various sectors, including automotive electronics, by leveraging its accumulated technological capabilities and materials design expertise," LG Chem Vice Chairman and CEO Shin Hak-cheol said. "Our partnership with Noritake will strengthen our competitive edge in the global automotive adhesive market."The silver paste market is projected to expand from an estimated 300 billion won in 2025 to 850 billion won ($622 million) by 2030, the release said.Noritake, with over 120 years of expertise in ceramics, supplies products, such as tableware, industrial materials and components, for the electronics and automotive industries.Yonhap