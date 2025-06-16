 LG Chem, Japanese firm co-develop electronic component material
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

LG Chem, Japanese firm co-develop electronic component material

Published: 16 Jun. 2025, 10:51
LG Chem's high-performance silver paste jointly developed with Japan's Noritake. [LG CHEM]

LG Chem's high-performance silver paste jointly developed with Japan's Noritake. [LG CHEM]

 
LG Chem, Korea's leading chemical firm, said Monday it has jointly developed a high-performance adhesive for automotive power semiconductors with Japan's Noritake.
 
The two companies have developed an advanced silver paste used to bond silicon carbide (SiC) chips and substrates used in automotive power semiconductors, LG Chem said in a press release.
 

Related Article

The new silver paste combines LG Chem's particle design technology with Noritake's particle dispersion expertise, offering improved heat resistance and thermal conductivity, it said.
 
"LG Chem has delivered customized solutions across various sectors, including automotive electronics, by leveraging its accumulated technological capabilities and materials design expertise," LG Chem Vice Chairman and CEO Shin Hak-cheol said. "Our partnership with Noritake will strengthen our competitive edge in the global automotive adhesive market."
 
The silver paste market is projected to expand from an estimated 300 billion won in 2025 to 850 billion won ($622 million) by 2030, the release said.
 
Noritake, with over 120 years of expertise in ceramics, supplies products, such as tableware, industrial materials and components, for the electronics and automotive industries.

Yonhap
tags LG Chem silver paste Noritake semiconductor

More in Industry

LG Energy Solution wins major EV battery deal from China's Chery Automobile

LG Chem, Japanese firm co-develop electronic component material

Leonard Lauder, Estee Lauder chairman emeritus, dies at 92

SK Telecom to resume new eSIM-based subscriptions starting Monday following data breach

Gamers hate Apple. Korean games could change that.

Related Stories

LG Chem to invest 4 trillion won a year in new businesses

LG Chem to invest ￦10 trillion in batteries, materials and drugs

[SPONSORED REPORTS] LG Chem sets a new personal bestThe company’s brand value exceeded W4trillion for first time

LG Chem starts mentorship program for students

LG Chem reports strong third quarter as net rises 315.8%
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)