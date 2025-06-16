Leonard Lauder, Estee Lauder chairman emeritus, dies at 92
Published: 16 Jun. 2025, 10:27
Lauder joined the company in 1958 and played a key role in transforming the business from a handful of products sold under a single brand in U.S. stores to a multi-brand cosmetics giant.
He was the son of company founders Estee Lauder and Joseph Lauder.
He served many roles at Estee Lauder over six decades and led the launch of many brands including Aramis, Clinique and Lab Series, the company said.
