 Leonard Lauder, Estee Lauder chairman emeritus, dies at 92
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Leonard Lauder, Estee Lauder chairman emeritus, dies at 92

Published: 16 Jun. 2025, 10:27
Estee Lauder chairman emeritus Leonard Lauder [YONHAP]

Estee Lauder chairman emeritus Leonard Lauder [YONHAP]

Leonard Lauder, chairman emeritus of Estee Lauder, died on Saturday at the age of 92, the company said Sunday.
 
Lauder joined the company in 1958 and played a key role in transforming the business from a handful of products sold under a single brand in U.S. stores to a multi-brand cosmetics giant.
 

Related Article

 
He was the son of company founders Estee Lauder and Joseph Lauder.
 
He served many roles at Estee Lauder over six decades and led the launch of many brands including Aramis, Clinique and Lab Series, the company said. 
 

 

Reuters
tags Estee Lauder Leonard Lauder

More in Industry

LG Energy Solution wins major EV battery deal from China's Chery Automobile

LG Chem, Japanese firm co-develop electronic component material

Leonard Lauder, Estee Lauder chairman emeritus, dies at 92

SK Telecom to resume new eSIM-based subscriptions starting Monday following data breach

Gamers hate Apple. Korean games could change that.

Related Stories

Man referred to prosecution for selling 18 million won in Chinese cosmetics as U.S. products

Estee Lauder slammed for changing product to fit 'Asian skin tone'

BTS, Blackpink, Twice, aespa: K-pop's heavy hitters to return in 2nd half of 2025

With temperatures rising to full summer force, gov't fires up safety protocols

Finalized $18B Czech nuclear plant deal opens door to European market for Korea
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)