Samsung Biologics enters CRO space with organoid drug screening service
Published: 16 Jun. 2025, 13:09 Updated: 16 Jun. 2025, 14:18
Samsung Biologics has entered the contract research organization (CRO) business with the launch of a new drug screening service utilizing organoids — miniature, lab-grown human organs.
The move marks a significant step in the company’s efforts to diversify its portfolio beyond being a contract manufacturing organization (CMO) and strengthen its foothold in early-stage drug development.
Samsung Biologics announced the debut of its “Samsung Organoid” service, which aims to accelerate oncology drug discovery, on Monday.
Organoids, developed from human stem cells, replicate key structural and functional aspects of human organs. With their superior predictive accuracy and safety profile compared to traditional animal testing, organoids are gaining traction as a cutting-edge tool to reduce the time and cost to develop new drugs. Pharmaceutical and biotech firms are increasingly conducting clinical trials for new drugs, including blood cancer treatments, using the technology.
The new service will primarily focus on screening anti-cancer drug candidates using organoids, according to Samsung Biologics.
“We received 359 manufacturing approvals from major global regulatory agencies, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration [FDA] and the European Medicines Agency, and have a proven track record in Good Manufacturing Practice [GMP] operations,” the company said. “We will deliver high-quality sample processing and rigorous data management to offer an advanced organoid screening platform.”
Samsung Biologics sees the CRO expansion as a strategic extension of its CMO success, enhancing its competitive edge in securing contracts.
“By collaborating with clients from the earliest stages of drug candidate discovery, we aim to create early lock-in opportunities,” a company official said.
The company also reaffirmed its long-term growth strategy centered on three pillars: manufacturing capacity, portfolio diversification and global footprint.
“In addition to organoids, we will continue investing in areas such as antibody-drug conjugates and adeno-associated viruses to broaden our capabilities,” the official added.
The global organoid market was valued at $3.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at an average annual rate of 22 percent, reaching $24 billion by 2033, according to market tracker Research and Markets.
Industry momentum is expected to accelerate further following the U.S. FDA’s announcement in April to reduce animal testing and promote alternative methods, including organoids.
Samsung Biologics CEO John Rim emphasized the customer benefits of the new platform.
“This service will significantly reduce development risk and accelerate timelines for our clients," Rim said. "We are committed to developing innovative technologies and services that meet the diverse needs of our customers.”
BY HWANG SOO-YEON [[email protected]]
